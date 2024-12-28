Magic Johnson, Jemele Hill And More Pay Tribute To Sports Broadcasting Legend Greg Gumbel After His Death

Throughout the history of sports journalism, there are many people who can be called game-changers, and Greg Gumbel deserves to be included in that category. As a broadcaster, Gumbel entertained viewers with his affable personality and vast knowledge of athletics. He also paved the way for fellow African American broadcasters. Sadly, it was reported late this past week that Gumbel died at the age of 78. Now, a host of notable names within the sports world, including Magic Johnson and Jemele Hill, are paying tribute.

News of Greg Gumbel’s death was reported this past Friday, as his wife, Marcy, and their daughter, Michele, released a statement that was shared with CBS Sports. They confirmed that Mr. Gumbel “passed away peacefully surrounded by much love after a courageous battle with cancer.” They also conveyed in the message that the late sports journalist “leaves behind a legacy of love, inspiration and dedication to over 50 extraordinary years in the sports broadcast industry; and his iconic voice will never be forgotten.”

The brother of fellow sports journalist Bryant Gumbel, Greg was much beloved within the sports media landscape – not just by fans but by his peers as well. As mentioned, Magic Johnson paid tribute after learning of the CBS icon’s passing. The former Los Angeles Laker took to X, where he penned a sweet tribute in his former colleague’s honor:

I’m saddened to hear about the passing of longtime and legendary broadcaster and friend Greg Gumbel. Greg was an African-American pioneer. He spent over 50 years in sports broadcasting - as one of the first studio hosts and in the broadcast booth for the NFL, March Madness, and more. Cookie and I are praying for his wife Marcy, daughter Michelle, brother Bryant, and the entire Gumbel family during this difficult time. 🙏🏾

Greg Gumbel’s career began in the early ‘70s, when he landed a job as a sports announcer for a TV station in Chicago. In time, he’d also hold down broadcasting and radio jobs at ESPN, WFAN radio and MSG. Later on, he’d also work as a play-by-play analyst for NBC. However, Gumbel would truly make a name for himself at CBS, where he’d serve as an announcer for NFL games and eventually, an in-studio pundit for the NCAA basketball tournament. During his tenure at the Eye Network, he even became the first African American to conduct play-by-play analysis for a major championship game due to his coverage of Super Bowl XXXV in 2001.

Needless to say, the Louisiana native inspired a lot of people, including former ESPN personality Jemele Hill. She shared her own remembrances of the media trailblazer on X, saying:

I only met Greg a couple times in passing. But he definitely had one of the best reputations in our business — beloved, consummate professional and someone you wanted to hear in big moments. Just a truly spectacular career. My thoughts are with his family, friends and colleagues.

Ernie Johnson, who’s known for his emotional addresses, also honored Greg Gumbel. The longtime Inside the NBA host actually worked alongside Gumbel during the NCAA broadcasts for years. With that, Johnson shared these warm sentiments on X:

The news that Greg Gumbel has passed is just heartbreaking. Was an honor to share the March Madness desk with him. A pro’s pro and a gentleman of the highest order. 🤟🏻🤟🤟🏾🤟🏽

Putting it simply, the NBA on NBC alum more than made his mark on the industry. He also made a serious impression on those he crossed paths with. Check out some more tributes down below:

It was 1998. CBS just got the NFL back, & hired a fresh-faced 28 yr old from ESPN to do pregame features. She was nervous. Did she belong? Greg Gumbel was the kind, warm, welcoming voice that instilled in her the belief that she did. You will be missed, Legend. #RIP 🙏 - Bonnie Bernstein

Greg Gumbel was an iconic voice—fiercely smart, warm, trustworthy. He was also my friend. Greg wasn’t just funny—he was REALLY funny. I will miss him. - Phil Simms

51 NFL games with Greg Gumbel. I will miss his stories and his warmth. He welcomes me with open arms and those around him learned so much by watching operate as a broadcaster and a human. Love you Greg and I’ll miss you. 🩶 - Jamie Erdahl

Rest in Peace to the Legend Greg Gumbel. He honored me with this picture at the Sports Emmys after graciously spending 20 mins giving me advice and encouragement on navigating the broadcast industry. - Robert Griffin III

It’s somewhat odd knowing that Greg Gumbel is no longer with us, and he will be truly missed. What’s comforting, though, is that his legacy will surely stand the test of time. We here at CinemaBlend extend our condolences to the Gumbel family as well as Greg’s friends and other loved ones during this time.