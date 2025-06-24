Another TNT Alum Is Joining NBC For Its NBA Coverage, And I’m Impressed By The Roster Of Talent The Network Is Assembling

The NBA is set to return to NBC this fall as part of the 2025 TV schedule, and games and coverage are also going to be available to Peacock subscription holders. With that, network execs have been looking to scoop up talent for the broadcasting team. So far, a number of notable pundits have been hired for roles, with a number of them being former athletes. A few TNT Sports alums have also been tapped for gigs, and this latest hiring has me really impressed by the company’s commitment to assembling a strong roster.

For years, NBA on TNT (which is officially becoming defunct) cultivated a number of players-turned-broadcasters, with one of them being Grant Hill. The basketball hall of famer put in strong work during his time at the Warner Bros. Discovery-owned network. And, clearly, NBC’s head honchos noticed, as Hill has officially been hired to contribute to the network’s pro-basketball coverage.

Via a press release, Grant Hill released a statement, through which he expressed his excitement over joining the fold. It reads as follows:

I’m incredibly excited to join NBC Sports as part of their NBA coverage. The NBA has been such a meaningful part of my life, and I’m grateful for the opportunity to continue sharing the game I love with fans across the country. To be part of NBC’s return to the NBA — a network with such a rich basketball legacy — and its debut on Peacock is truly an honor. I can’t wait to get started this fall.

Something I love about this hiring is that it represents a full-circle moment for Grant Hill, considering that when he was a player in the early aughts, NBA on NBC covered his games. Hill contributed to TNT in different capacities from 2015 to 2025 The legendary Detroit Piston’s on-screen presence is marked by his easy-going nature and, having watched him for years, I can firmly say that he takes a cerebral approach to breaking down the game of basketball. All in all, this marks yet another great pickup for the Peacock network’s sports branch.

It’s honestly very impressive just how the managers at NBC Sports have been able to lure top-tier talent to the company. For instance, Jamal Crawford, another TNT alum, is joining the team as well. It was also announced this week that ESPN alum Maria Taylor is also set to join NBC. So far, a cool collection of personalities has been amassed, and you can check out the confirmed members of the team down below:

Jamal Crawford - Game Analyst

- Game Analyst Reggie Miller - Game Analyst

- Game Analyst Carmelo Anthony - Studio Analyst

- Studio Analyst Vince Carter - Studio Analyst

- Studio Analyst Mike Tirico - Play-By-Play Analyst

- Play-By-Play Analyst Noah Eagle - Play-By-Play Analyst

- Play-By-Play Analyst Michael Jordan - Special Contributor

The powers that be at NBC paid a pretty penny to get the broadcast rights to the NBA back, and it seems like they’re going all in on their investment. I’d have never expected the company to go this hard in the paint (excuse the pun) when it comes to recruiting talent. (Seriously, who could’ve predicted that Michael Jordan would join up as a special contributor.) Given the hiring announcements, I’m just getting more excited to see this team in action.

Nevertheless, I am still bummed that this reorganization of the broadcast rights means that NBA on TNT is over now. That was a hot topic of discussion in 2024, with many fans particularly focused on the prospect of the network’s long-running sports show, Inside the NBA, being canceled. Ultimately, the show managed to avoid the ax, as Warner Bros. Discovery reached an historic deal with ESPN, which will allow for the series to be licensed out to the latter entertainment company.

I’ll certainly be watching Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley (who’s remaining on the job) and co. when they’re on ESPN. However, you better believe I’ll have my eyes on NBC, as Grant Hill, Carmelo Anthony, Maria Taylor and their colleagues seek to establish their own chemistry this fall.