Mario Lopez And Elizabeth Berkley Recreated Classic Saved By The Bell Dance, And Then He Truly Went All A.C. Slater On Her

It’s been over 30 years since Saved by the Bell ended, and the series is still loved by many today. The NBC sitcom included some great dramatic moments and even more iconic scenes, with plenty of memorable episodes, lines, and much more. The reboot series on Peacock even brought in a whole new generation with much of the original cast, who are still close to this day, returning. Just recently, Mario Lopez and Elizabeth Berkley got together and recreated a classic dance that is filled to the brim with nostalgia.

The duo played the on-off couple A.C. Slater and Jessie Spano on the beloved series, and even years after their time at Bayside High came to an end, they still got the moves. Lopez and Berkley appeared at Fan Expo Chicago on August 17 and 18 and proved that they really are “friends forever.” The actress also took to her Instagram to share a sweet video of her and Lopez in between photo ops where they were doing a dance from SBTB, and all you really need is the music in the background, and it's like they're back in the show:

On top of the fact that Berkley said, “You can take the kids out of Bayside, but you can’t take Bayside out of the ‘kids,'” Lopez went full A.C. Slater with the dance and wanted to lead. And we all know that Slater's dancing was definitely one of the high points of Saved by the Bell. He also jokingly tackled her, and Berkley pointed out that she does not do Jiu-Jitsu, which is why she gave up so easily.

Both Berkley and Lopez reprised their respective roles in the Saved by the Bell reboot, which was canceled in 2022 after two seasons and can still be watched with a Peacock subscription. They were the first to board the reboot, and while Jessie and Slater were not together in the new series, there was no denying that there was something between them. It also certainly helps that even after all these years, the chemistry is still there with the actors, and with or without Buddy Bands, they’re sticking together through thick and thin.

Mario Lopez and Elizabeth Berkley are not the only Saved by the Bell castmates who are still close. In 2023, Tiffani Thiessen revealed how close she is with her former co-stars, noting she sees Lopez the most, but she also has the “longest, deepest relationship” with on-screen beau Mark-Paul Gosselaar. She and Berkley are close as well, and it definitely shows in the reboot.

Unfortunately, fans won’t be able to stream their favorite Jessie and Slater moments and see the origins of that dance since Saved by the Bell is surprisingly not streaming anywhere at the moment. However, episodes can be bought or rented. While the famous sitcom didn't reach 100 episodes, there's still enough of it to go around. The reboot series is available on Peacock, and it’s just enough nostalgia to keep you occupied, at least for now.