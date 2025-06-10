Candace Cameron Bure Shared Throwback Post With Jennifer Aniston, Danica McKellar And Tons Of Other Sitcom Stars In ‘90s TV Movie, And I'm Bursting With Nostalgia

Sitcoms of the 1980s and ‘90s were rife with teen icons who continue to be vital parts of the 2025 TV schedule decades later. Full House, Family Matters, Friends and so many more are among the most rewatchable series, and Candace Cameron Bure just blew my mind with a throwback post showing so many young actors of that era — Danica McKellar, Jennifer Aniston, Jaleel White and more — sharing the screen on a ‘90s TV movie.

If you were a kid in 1990, you might remember Camp Cucamonga — aka the “zaniest, most hilarious summer vacation ever” — which aired on NBC. If this ‘90s gem passed you by, though, get ready for a smack of nostalgia that’ll knock you out of your high-tops, as Candace Cameron Bure shared the following pics and videos to Instagram:

That group picture is like a who’s who of stars of the best sitcoms of all time. In addition to the Full House star, you’ve got Cheers star John Ratzenberger, Sherman Hemsley of All in the Family and its just-as-good spinoff The Jeffersons, Danica McKellar and Josh Saviano from The Wonder Years, Jennifer Aniston four years before she found fame on Friends, Family Matters’ Jaleel White, Chad Allen of My Two Dads, Breckin Meyer and so many more.

That last name was of particular interest to Kelly Rizzo, the widow of Candace Cameron Bure’s Full House co-star, Bob Saget, who is now dating the Clueless actor. Rizzo commented:

Love this! And omg Breckin Meyer 😁😁😁

She wasn’t the only one of CCB’s Full House family to weigh in, as Dave Coulier’s wife, Melissa, clearly remembered Camp Cucamonga, calling it:

One of my favs!!

Why am I having so much FOMO over a fictional camp? As wild as it is to see so many of those actors in the same photo, I also can’t get over the videos! Candace Cameron Bure shared behind-the-scenes footage of the cast practicing their dance moves (I need to brush up on my “Running Man” skills) and just goofing off between scenes.

We even get a clip of Candace Cameron Bure’s Amber getting shown up by Danica McKellar’s Lindsey when the former wasn’t able to get her moves right. That was the slide that probably stuck out the most to Jen Lilley, who — like Bure and McKellar — left Hallmark for Great American Family. Lilley tagged McKellar as she commented:

I am dying! How did I not know this gem existed 😂😂😂😂 I LOVE YOU ALL!

The Wonder Years star was also feeling the nostalgia, as she wrote in CCB’s comments:

Wow, memories...!! 😁

This post is simply full of memories, and I’m astonished to think of all of these actors not just sharing the screen for the 1990 TV movie but hanging out and having what must have been like an actual summer camp of their own! Unfortunately, Camp Cucamonga doesn’t appear to be available to stream so, hopefully, you’ve still got your recorded-from-TV VHS version lying around somewhere.