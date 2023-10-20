30+ Really Famous Sitcoms That Never Made It To 100 Episodes

Throughout the history of television, avid viewers have been blessed with a plethora of excellent sitcoms, from the Norman Lear-produced All in the Family and The Jeffersons to the James Burrows-directed Cheers and Friends. Some shows have greater longevity than others, though, as certain ones get canceled after only a few seasons for one reason or another. You may not believe it, but there are a number of funny and very well-known series that didn’t get 100 episodes under their belts before they concluded. On that note, let’s discuss some really famous situation comedies that were unable to hit that milestone.

(Image credit: NBC)

Saved By The Bell (86 Episodes)

It would be an understatement to say Saved by the Bell is one of the most recognizable school-set sitcoms of all time. It was a ratings powerhouse, spawned spinoffs and revival (which was a must-watch for fans of the OG show) and remains a popular streaming show to this day. And to think, the adventures of Zack Morris, Kelly Kapowski, Screech Powers and the rest of the Bayside High gang only spanned four seasons.

(Image credit: CBS)

Gilligan’s Island (98 Episodes)

“Just sit right back, and you’ll hear a tale..." The tale of a major show. It just came short of 100 episodes before it had to go. In all seriousness though, it may be hard to believe Gilligan’s Island didn’t hit the mark. Nevertheless, the titular character and his fellow castaways left a mark on pop culture and would later return in some TV movies.

(Image credit: CBS)

Archie Bunker’s Place (97 Episodes)

After the acclaimed All in the Family ended its nine-season run in 1979, CBS immediately produced another spinoff series, Archie Bunker’s Place. It centered on Carol O’Connor’s titular character, as he ran his bar and restaurant in Queens, New York. The show wasn’t as popular as its predecessor but did last four seasons and, during its first, it became TV's top ratings earner, topping this next comedy in the process.

(Image credit: ABC)

Mork & Mindy (95 Episodes)

When it comes to Happy Days’ various spinoffs, Mork & Mindy is easily one of the most recognizable next to Laverne & Shirley. The sci-fi romp’s four seasons are filled with memorable characters and moments. However, it’s arguably most famous for launching the career of Robin Williams, who went on to play a number of unforgettable roles .

(Image credit: CBS)

The Honeymooners (39 Episodes)

Jackie Gleason’s The Honeymooners – one of the first sitcoms to focus on working-class married couples – is a key piece of Americana. What’s impressive is that the comedy, which debuted in 1955, only ran for one season composed of 39 episodes, with Gleason ending it in ‘56 due to high production costs. Though its run was short, you’d be hard pressed to find a TV fan who doesn’t know the line, “To the moon, Alice!”

(Image credit: MGM Television)

The Addams Family (64 Episodes)

They’re creepy, and they’re kooky, mysterious and spooky – and their show didn’t even hit 70 episodes. Based on the comic book strip, The Addams Family didn’t get a long run on ABC, but it remains a beloved property. And its legacy lives on, because fans still stream the various Addams -related movies and shows , including the hit Netflix offshoot, Wednesday.

(Image credit: NBC)

The Munsters (70 Episodes)

CBS also got in on the macabre family sitcom game in 1964, when it dropped The Munsters. Herman Munster and his monstrous brood may not be quite as famous as the Addams, but they are still beloved despite their show not getting to the hundredth-installment benchmark. Plus, the property eventually spawned revivals and reimaginings, like Rob Zombie’s Netflix movie, which will leave you with plenty of thoughts .

(Image credit: ABC)

Welcome Back, Kotter (95 Episodes)

When it comes to school-centric sitcoms, few can match the sheer charm and warmth of ABC’s Welcome Back, Kotter. The Gabe Kaplan-led series, which featured endearing characters and plenty of shenanigans, enjoyed success for much of its 1975 to 1979 run. It also served as a professional launchpad for one of its young cast members – John Travolta, who has a number of movies under his belt now.

(Image credit: ABC)

What’s Happening!! (65 Episodes)

Another teen-centric show that aired on the alphabet network alongside Kotter was What’s Happening!!, which centered on Roger “Raj” Thomas as well as his family and friends. While it only aired 65 episodes across three seasons, it was a moderate success amongst younger viewers by the time it ended in 1979.

(Image credit: NBC)

Punky Brewster (88 Episodes)

Many comedies manage to endear themselves to audiences through adorable characters, and Punky Brewster did just that with Soleil Moon Frye’s titular protagonist. The show never did garner high ratings while it aired on NBC and in syndication, though it did cultivate a loyal following and even generated a short-lived 2021 revival starring Frye.

(Image credit: Shout Factory)

WKRP In Cincinnati (90 Episodes)

Years before Frasier Crane ever took to the airwaves, WKRP in Cincinnati provided a humorous look into the inner workings of a radio station. The show entertained with lovable characters like the late Howard Hesseman’s Dr. Johnny Fever, but it couldn’t find a steady audience due to constantly getting shifted around CBS’ schedule. After it ended in 1982 with 90 stories under its belt, it found great success in syndication and received a revival in 1991.

(Image credit: NBC)

NewsRadio (97 Episodes)

Not to take another swipe at Frasier, but its five-season NBC cohort, NewsRadio, deserves its flowers as well. Though widely praised by critics, the workplace comedy didn’t make a serious dent in the ratings. Still, the show holds a special place in folks’ hearts, in part because it produced the final major TV role of the late, great Phil Hartman.

(Image credit: CBS)

The New Adventures Of Old Christine (88 Episodes)

After Julia Louis-Dreyfus made TV history with Seinfeld and before she did that again via Veep, she starred on CBS’ The New Adventures of Old Christine. The show aired five seasons from 2006 to 2010, and Louis-Dreyfus’ performance as the eponymous divorced mother earned her a Primetime Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress. The show may not have lasted as long as some of its counterparts, but it has enjoyed success in syndication.

(Image credit: ABC)

Bosom Buddies (37 Episodes)

Before Tom Hanks headlined impeccable films , he starred alongside the late Peter Scolari on the short-lived, but beloved, situation comedy Bosom Buddies. The show focused on the actors’ two characters, who posed as women to maintain residence in a single-sex apartment. While it only aired 37 episodes during its two seasons, it’s still remembered (greatly due to Hanks’ involvement).

(Image credit: ABC)

The Flying Nun (82 Episodes)

Oscar winner Sally Field, who’s been in many great movies , got her start on the small screen through Gidget before she soared to new heights (no pun intended) on The Flying Nun. The fantastical comedy only aired for three seasons on ABC from 1967 to 1970, but it remains a TV touchstone. It’s honestly hard to forget the image of Fields’ character gliding through the air, as the breeze carried her from place to place.

(Image credit: ABC)

Soap (93 Episodes)

When it premiered in 1977, Soap was somewhat revolutionary, as it was a half-hour sitcom that lampooned soap operas. Susan Harris’ quirky idea proved to be right on the money, though, as the alphabet network offering would tape 95 shows by the time it wrapped its four seasons in 1981. It also spawned the spinoff series, Benson, which arguably proved to be even more successful.

(Image credit: NBC)

Caroline In The City (97 Episodes)

NBC had a number of notable multi-camera comedies in the ‘90s, including Caroline in the City. Lea Thompson’s starring vehicle notched strong ratings during its inaugural season, which aired from 1995 to 1996 but, as its run continued, it fell in the standings. Though it ended with a little less than 100 episodes in 1999 after four seasons, it’s remained popular through syndication and home media releases.

(Image credit: ABC)

8 Simple Rules (76 Episodes)

Family sitcom 8 Simple Rules (or 8 Simple Rules for Dating My Teenage Daughter) got off to a strong start when it premiered on ABC in 2002. Unfortunately, it faced a serious tragedy when its lead actor, John Ritter, suddenly died in 2003. The show – which aired two more seasons through 2005 – is still remembered for being one of Ritter’s last shows and for jumpstarting the career of Kaley Cuoco, who still keeps her late co-star’s memory alive .

(Image credit: Fox)

The PJs (44 Episodes)

In addition to The Simpsons and King of the Hill, Fox had a plethora of other adult-oriented animated sitcoms, and The PJs was one of them (before it moved to The WB after Season 2). Eddie Murphy co-created and starred in the comedy, which sought to paint a humorous picture of life in an urban housing project. It aired only 44 episodes before getting canceled after three seasons in 2001, but the Emmy-winning stop-motion series is still widely recognizable.

(Image credit: HBO)

The Larry Sanders Show (90 Episodes)

The Larry Sanders Show isn’t just one of the greatest HBO shows ever made but one of the most impactful the TV medium has ever produced. Co-created by iconic comedian Garry Shandling, the show saw him play a late-night talk show host trying to balance his career and personal life. The comedy was showered with acclaim during its six seasons, winning Emmys and other accolades.

(Image credit: Showtime)

It's Garry Shandling's Show (72 Episodes)

Several years before he made his way to HBO for The Larry Sanders Show, Garry Shandling, headlined a comedy on another premium cable channel. He led Showtime’s It’s Garry Shandling’s Show for four years and, like the previous entry on this list, it received praise. Its run was relatively tight compared to other sitcoms, but its sharp writing and meta humor have not been forgotten.

(Image credit: BBC Two)

The Office (U.K. Version) (14 Episodes)

The Office remains one of the most prolific comedies in the history of television, as comedians Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant struck gold with their workplace mockumentary. In only 14 episodes, which is a respectable run for a British show, it introduced lovable characters (and Gervais’ David Brent) and helped set a new standard for comedy. And of course, it also inspired a U.S.-based counterpart starring Steve Carrell that arguably made the mockumentary approach more popular in the states.

(Image credit: The WB)

The Parent 'Hood (90 Episodes)

Robert Townsend was one of many comedians who found wider fame by way of a sitcom, as 1995 would mark the debut of his own half-hour vehicle, The Parent 'Hood. The five-season WB offering may not get as much recognition as some other ‘90s Black sitcoms , but many still give the family show its flowers today.

(Image credit: UPN/The CW)

Everybody Hates Chris (88 Episodes)

Another great Black sitcom is Everybody Hates Chris – a semi-autobiographical series inspired by the formative years of Chris Rock, who served as its co-creator and narrator. The coming-of-age romp aired on UPN/The CW over four years and wasn’t exactly a ratings hit. However, it did find an audience that’s arguably grown due to syndication. The comedy is also significant for providing Abbott Elementary’s Tyler James Williams with his breakthrough role.

(Image credit: MTV)

Daria (65 Episodes)

An animated sitcom ahead of its time, MTV’s Daria proved to be incredibly entertaining and a bit more cerebral than its parent show, Beavis and Butt-Head. Its sarcastically cynical protagonist is considered to be one of the greatest fictional characters of all time, and the writers managed to skewer societal and cultural norms through their work. The show, which also had two films and a special, deserves a lot of praise.

(Image credit: ABC)

Dinosaurs (65 Episodes)

I mean, we can’t forget Dinosaurs, which aired four seasons on ABC from 1991 to 1995. Jim Henson’s prehistoric comedy was a novelty at the time, given how it was crafted and, unfortunately, low ratings contributed to its demise. Unlike the creatures it highlighted though, the show has lived on within the cultural zeitgeist.

(Image credit: Saeed Adyani/Netflix)

Arrested Development (84 Episodes)

Arrested Development has everything you’d want in a comedy series. There’s a quirky premise (involving a once-rich family), a great cast featuring the likes of Jason Bateman and Jessica Walter, and wild storylines. It’s no wonder Netflix picked up the Emmy-winning show for two additional seasons years after its cancellation at Fox in 2006.

(Image credit: Cartoon Network)

The Boondocks (55 Episodes)

You just can’t talk about famous (and short) sitcoms without discussing The Boondocks. The Adult Swim offering, which was adapted from Aaron McGruder’s comic strip of the same name, offered a comically satirical look at social class, race relations, culture and more. The show managed to say a lot with only a little more than 50 episodes, and that’s one of the reasons it’s still celebrated today.

(Image credit: Nickelodeon)

Kenan & Kel (65 Episodes)

Few comedic duos can match the sheer chemistry exuded by the stars of Kenan & Kel, which (like many entries on this list) aired four seasons. While the program was a Nickelodeon production aimed at younger viewers, adults were also charmed by the comedic stylings of Kel Mitchell and Kenan Thompson. And the latter eventually became Saturday Night Live royalty. One wishes its run was longer, but the streamable Nick classic still more than made an impression.

(Image credit: Fox)

Grounded For Life (91 Episodes)

Fox’s (and later The WB’s) Grounded for Life served as a prime showcase for the comedic talents of Donal Logue, who would eventually star on notable dramas like Sons of Anarchy and Gotham. It’s a show that feels like it was on the air longer than it was but, all in all, it aired 91 episodes before it was cancelled after five seasons in 2005.

(Image credit: Pop)

Schitt's Creek (80 Episodes)

Schitt’s Creek may not be as old as some of the other offerings on this list, but it’s definitely among the funniest. Eugene and Dan Levy’s six-season show, which centers on a rich family that loses its fortune, gained a massive following while on the air. After finishing its successful run, the comedy snagged some major Emmys for its final season.

(Image credit: NBC)

My Name Is Earl (96 Episodes)

Earl Hickey is something of a legend, as viewers still talk about the exploits of the small-time thief once played by Jason Lee. The NBC series My Name is Earl was an unconventional kind of show, but it brought in solid viewership. Unfortunately, it was surprisingly canceled after four seasons and 96 episodes in 2009 – and featured a major cliffhanger.

While all of the TV shows we’ve discussed may not have been on the air as long as other hit comedies, that doesn’t extinguish their impact in any way. Hitting 100 episodes is surely something to be proud of, honestly. Yet when you’ve had the reach these programs possess, the idea of not reaching that benchmark is nothing to be ashamed of.