Mariska Hargitay Had A Sweet Reunion With Law And Order Alum Danny Pino, And Now SVU Fans Asking For More Nick Amaro

A long-running show like Law & Order: Special Victims Unit is bound to have a somewhat fluid cast over the course of a two-decade plus run. Among the stars who have come and gone is Danny Pino, who once played Detective Nick Amaro. While Pino was only on the series from Seasons 13 to 16, the character ended up being quite popular and even returned for the milestone 500th episode. And fans are still asking for more of Amaro, especially after Mariska Hargitay had a sweet reunion with her former co-star.

Mariska Hargitay took to Instagram to share some photos from her trip to Los Angeles for Ice-T’s Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony. The trip out west wouldn’t be complete without paying a visit to Danny Pino on the set of Mayans M.C., and the stars seem as close as ever. Check out her post:

A post shared by Mariska Hargitay (@therealmariskahargitay) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

It's nothing short of lovely to see the two stars back together again, and the post is enough to tell you that they're following his exit from SVU. The Mayans actor's exit from the NBC drama may have happened several seasons ago, but it honestly still feels fresh to devoted fans like myself. I don't know about you, but I'd totally be down to see the actor reprise his role.

Following the 500th episode, Danny Pino discussed the possibility of returning again and, while he wasn’t sure if it was going to happen, he seemed open to the idea. At the very least, he's got plenty of support from fans, as they have taken to the comments of Mariska Hargitay’s post to talk up a potential return. One user was so excited about the pic that they thought the picture was him guest starring on SVU, and the realization was crushing for them:

The way I almost screamed thinking he was doing a guest star on SVU 😩

Another fan knew that the photo was taken from the L&O set, and they suggested that Danny Pino go see the SVU crew when he has the time -- whether it be it just to guest star or just to visit:

Two forever faves in one pic who both refuse to age! 😍 Also, def gonna need Danny to swing by SVU once Mayans is done! 😝😎

One admirer got very nostalgic while thinking about Amaro as well as Kelli Giddish’s Amanda Rollins, who departed late last year. The comment is short, but the sentiment is one that most fans would likely agree with:

I think we need another Benson, Amaro and Rollins reunion 🥹

It's more than clear that folks want Nick Amaro back at the Manhattan Special Victims Unit, and another franchise devotee added to that chorus while also throwing a sharp compliment Danny Pino's way:

Amaro 😍🔥 aging like fine wine. We want him back!!!

With Mayans M.C. (which is part of the 2023 TV schedule) on its way out, Danny Pino doesn’t seem to have any projects lined up for the near future. So he may have time to swing over the New York to visit his friends on SVU. The show would only be better for having him playing Nick Amaro alongside Mariska Hargitay's Olivia Benson and co.

While you wait for news on whether Danny Pino will return to Law & Order: SVU, be sure to watch his classic episodes now with a Peacock subscription!