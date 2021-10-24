Would Law And Order: SVU Vet Danny Pino Return To The Show After The 500th Episode? Here’s What He Says

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit aired its milestone 500th episode this past week, and it featured the long-awaited return of of Danny Pino as former detective Nick Amaro. In the episode, Amaro got help from Olivia Benson and the SVU team but, now that the episode has come and gone, could we see him come back for future installments? Well, Pino recently shared his thoughts on the matter.

The actor, who was confirmed last month to be appearing in the show’s legendary episode, departed Law & Order: SVU at the end of Season 16. Because fans hadn’t seen him in years, the were more than happy to see Nick Amaro back in the fold, even if it was for just one episode. The Mayans M.C. star recently discussed his time on the long-running NBC series, Det. Amaro’s evolution and other things while chatting with ET. As for whether or not he’ll return in the future, Pino stayed relatively vague:

I’ve learned in this business never to say never. I think that the show’s in fantastic shape, it’s been doing incredibly well without me. So, I’m just happy to reconnect and to give the fans something back because there has been so many people reaching out to me over the years, asking if and when Amaro would come back.

Based on the comments, it doesn't sound like Danny Pino would never be open to returning again, he's just unsure. It’s possible we could see Amaro again but, for now, it seems like we're just going to have to savor his role in the 500th episode.

Of course, he wasn’t the only one to return, as he was also joined by Tamara Tunie and Dann Florek, who reprised their roles as Melinda Warner and Donald Cragen, respectively. All of their inclusions truly made the aptly named “The Five Hundredth Episode” that much more special.

Law & Order vets have been known to make their way back through the years, so it wouldn’t be surprising if Danny Pino were to show his face again. Though perhaps he could even star in his own spinoff like former co-star Christopher Meloni? It's probably a long shot, but there's always the possible he could find himself in a new spinoff series. Only time will tell, but one thing his recent appearance made clear is that he had a great time reconnecting with his old colleagues. SVU’s 500th episode also proves that he's still very comfortable in the role and that fans still have plenty of affection for him.

Fingers crossed Nick Amaro does make another comeback! In the meantime, you can catch new episodes of Law & Order: SVU on Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET only on NBC! Also, check out CinemaBlend’s fall 2021 TV guide for more on other shows that are airing right now!