Marshals’ Cal Actor Said ‘Yellowstone Members’ Will Help With His Diagnosis. Now I Have A Theory

Minor spoilers for Marshals Season 2, Episode 3 are ahead. You can stream it with a Paramount+ subscription and catch new episodes on CBS every Sunday at 8 p.m. ET.

Whenever a Yellowstone show is airing, I’m always thinking about how the Dutton family and other characters from the flagship show could find themselves interacting with the new characters on projects like Marshals and Dutton Ranch. In Marshals' case, I really want to see the marshals share more scenes with people like Rainwater and Mo. Now, I’m theorizing that they might after talking to Logan Marshall-Green about “Yellowstone members” who could help his character Cal through his cancer treatment.

Kayce Told Cal About Monica’s Journey With Cancer

In the third episode of Marshals second season, which is currently airing weekly on the 2026 TV schedule , we pick up with Kayce and Cal as they’re going for a ride and discussing Cal’s first chemo treatment. After Marshall-Green’s character told his colleagues and friends about his diagnosis, it’s clear they want to help. Kayce specifically can support in a unique way, because he’s been through something like this before, as he explained to his pal in the following back-and-forth:

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Kayce : Yeah, that first chemo blast is a bitch. Let me wingman you.

: Yeah, that first chemo blast is a bitch. Let me wingman you. Cal : I survived hell week; I can handle sitting in a chair solo.

: I survived hell week; I can handle sitting in a chair solo. Kayce : I spent enough time in those places with Monica to know how soul-crushing they can be.

: I spent enough time in those places with Monica to know how soul-crushing they can be. Cal: Hey man, look, I appreciate that offer, OK? But your priorities have got to be on the home front.

Cal then quickly diverts the conversation to Kayce’s troubles, and that’s kind of the end of that. However, the fact that Monica went through something similar got me thinking about how her treatment and tragic passing could impact how Kayce helps Cal. So, I asked Logan Marshall-Green about it, and that’s what led to this theory about other “Yellowstone members.”

I Think Mo And Rainwater Could Play A Part In Cal’s Cancer Journey

Considering Monica died after dealing with cancer, Kayce is in a place where he has a personal and important perspective on what Cal is going through. So, I asked Marshall-Green if we’ll see Luke Grimes' character doing just that as we move through Season 2. He said we will, but we’ll also see other Yellowstone folks helping him out too:

You're going to see not just Kayce, but other Yellowstone members who are going to help Cal and who have history with cancer, especially his family and Monica's family as well. So they'll even, you know, be some of the people on the [reservation] who offer some other curative methods.

When the actor said this, my immediate thought was that Mo and Rainwater could help Cal out. In Yellowstone, they were very supportive of Kayce, and they helped him a lot on his journey. They were also very close with Monica, and they're extremely knowledgeable and connected at Broken Rock; I mean, Rainwater runs it. I’m sure they can help direct Cal toward people and methods that will help him.

While Logan Marshall-Green didn’t confirm this by any means, he did make it clear to me that he’d love to work more with Gil Birmingham, who plays Rainwater, and Mo Brings Plenty, who plays Mo. When I told him I’d love to see Cal interact more with those two characters, he said:

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Say it out loud! Your mouth to God's ears. It’s like the reason I wanted to be on the show, but I rarely ever am in a scene with Gil or Mo, and I love them. All I want is more scenes with Gil and Mo.

Well, hopefully Cal spending more time on the Broken Rock Reservation could lead to this. And who knows, maybe this manifestation will help see my theory come to life. However, we’ll just have to wait and see what actually happens.

In the meantime, I’ll be thinking about how the folks on Marshals can help support Cal through this challenging time.