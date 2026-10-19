Marshals’ Cal Actor Said ‘Yellowstone Members’ Will Help With His Diagnosis. Now I Have A Theory
I have an idea!
Minor spoilers for Marshals Season 2, Episode 3 are ahead. You can stream it with a Paramount+ subscription and catch new episodes on CBS every Sunday at 8 p.m. ET.
Whenever a Yellowstone show is airing, I’m always thinking about how the Dutton family and other characters from the flagship show could find themselves interacting with the new characters on projects like Marshals and Dutton Ranch. In Marshals' case, I really want to see the marshals share more scenes with people like Rainwater and Mo. Now, I’m theorizing that they might after talking to Logan Marshall-Green about “Yellowstone members” who could help his character Cal through his cancer treatment.
Kayce Told Cal About Monica’s Journey With Cancer
In the third episode of Marshals second season, which is currently airing weekly on the 2026 TV schedule, we pick up with Kayce and Cal as they’re going for a ride and discussing Cal’s first chemo treatment. After Marshall-Green’s character told his colleagues and friends about his diagnosis, it’s clear they want to help. Kayce specifically can support in a unique way, because he’s been through something like this before, as he explained to his pal in the following back-and-forth:
- Kayce: Yeah, that first chemo blast is a bitch. Let me wingman you.
- Cal: I survived hell week; I can handle sitting in a chair solo.
- Kayce: I spent enough time in those places with Monica to know how soul-crushing they can be.
- Cal: Hey man, look, I appreciate that offer, OK? But your priorities have got to be on the home front.
Cal then quickly diverts the conversation to Kayce’s troubles, and that’s kind of the end of that. However, the fact that Monica went through something similar got me thinking about how her treatment and tragic passing could impact how Kayce helps Cal. So, I asked Logan Marshall-Green about it, and that’s what led to this theory about other “Yellowstone members.”
I Think Mo And Rainwater Could Play A Part In Cal’s Cancer Journey
Considering Monica died after dealing with cancer, Kayce is in a place where he has a personal and important perspective on what Cal is going through. So, I asked Marshall-Green if we’ll see Luke Grimes' character doing just that as we move through Season 2. He said we will, but we’ll also see other Yellowstone folks helping him out too:
When the actor said this, my immediate thought was that Mo and Rainwater could help Cal out. In Yellowstone, they were very supportive of Kayce, and they helped him a lot on his journey. They were also very close with Monica, and they're extremely knowledgeable and connected at Broken Rock; I mean, Rainwater runs it. I’m sure they can help direct Cal toward people and methods that will help him.
While Logan Marshall-Green didn’t confirm this by any means, he did make it clear to me that he’d love to work more with Gil Birmingham, who plays Rainwater, and Mo Brings Plenty, who plays Mo. When I told him I’d love to see Cal interact more with those two characters, he said:
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Well, hopefully Cal spending more time on the Broken Rock Reservation could lead to this. And who knows, maybe this manifestation will help see my theory come to life. However, we’ll just have to wait and see what actually happens.
In the meantime, I’ll be thinking about how the folks on Marshals can help support Cal through this challenging time.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
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