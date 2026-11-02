Kayce Bringing Up Beth And Jamie On Marshals Gave Me An Idea For A Dutton Ranch Crossover

Spoilers for Marhslas Season 2, Episode 5 are ahead! You can catch new episodes every Sunday on CBS, and you can stream them the next day with a Paramount+ subscription .

Anytime a member of the Dutton family gets brought up on Marshals or Dutton Ranch, my ears perk up. So, this year, my gears really got going when there was a conversation in Marshals about Kayce’s brother and sister. That’s because, as that show continues its run on the 2026 TV schedule and we wait for Season 2 of Dutton Ranch , Kayce’s comments about Jamie and Beth got me thinking about how these Yellowstone sequel series could cross over.

What Kayce Said About Beth And Jamie

As the marshals were dealing with the McCoy family and a very dangerous threat in Episode 5 of Season 2, Kayce specifically spends time with Will, who is injured. They discuss Will’s family and his issues with them. That causes Kayce to open up just a bit about his. Here’s how that conversation went:

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Kayce : You remind me of my middle brother. Never quite fit in, was always on the bad end of a beatdown. My sister made his life hell.

: You remind me of my middle brother. Never quite fit in, was always on the bad end of a beatdown. My sister made his life hell. Will : Picked on by his sister? I’m not that pathetic.

: Picked on by his sister? I’m not that pathetic. Kayce : She’d eat you for lunch. Meaner than any of your brothers, guaranteed.

: She’d eat you for lunch. Meaner than any of your brothers, guaranteed. Will : Yeah, well, how did your brother survive?

: Yeah, well, how did your brother survive? Kayce: Fighting wasn’t in his nature. So, he had to be smarter, more cunning. And eventually he broke from the family, forged his own path. Point is, it’s never too late to start standing up for yourself.

Now, while no names were named, it’s pretty obvious who Kayce is talking about here. Jamie is his middle brother, and he did become estranged from the Duttons. Meanwhile, Beth is his older sister, and really is tougher and meaner than all her brothers. As Kayce said, she’s very capable of eating just about anybody for lunch...and, you know, she killed Jamie.

It was interesting to hear him talk about his siblings in such a way, while also totally avoiding the elephant in the room when Will asked what happened to Jamie. It was that avoidance that gave me a theory about how Marshals and Dutton Ranch could cross over .

My Theory About How Marshals And Dutton Ranch Could Cross Over

At this point, the question about a crossover for these shows is more a when than an if. Both Luke Grimes and Kelly Reilly have said they’re down , and Cole Hauser said he’d love to go back to Montana too. This week’s episode of Marshals made me realize just that can happen if they dive into the mystery surrounding Jamie’s death.

There have been plenty of Yellowstone references in Marshals that made me think diving into the death of Jamie could be a possibility. I mean, it is an unsolved case, and Kayce is a law enforcement officer in Montana. The drama is too good not to explore. Then, on Dutton Ranch, Jamie’s death proved to be a point of conflict between Beth and Beulah. So, I feel like everyone has to come together to deal with this at some point.

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They could do just that in a crossover event. In it, an investigation into Jamie’s death could be opened on Marshals, and it could bring Beth and Rip back up to Montana. Kayce could also go to Texas to warn them. Either way, Yellowstone’s ending coming back around in both shows would be so juicy it’d be worthy of a two-episode event, and it would be both a meaningful and logical way to bring the Dutton siblings and these two shows together.

So, if anyone from either show is reading this, I’d love for a crossover to happen this way. In the meantime, I’ll keep watching both shows on Paramount+.