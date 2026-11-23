Spoilers ahead for the Season 4 premiere of Yellowjackets.

Yellowjackets is arguably one of the best shows available with a Paramount+ subscription with Showtime, and the Emmy-nominated series has finally returned for its fourth and final season on the air. The Season 4 premiere was a doozy, showing the titular soccer team shortly after being rescued from the wilderness. Although there's a wild fan theory about Nia Sondaya's character Akilah that I need to talk out.

While some folks are figuring out how to watch Yellowjackets Season 4, I'm more concerned about the various mysteries surrounding the beloved drama series. I'm hoping for closure about the No-Eyed Man as as well as Crystal's dead body, but some fans are convinced that Akilah actually died in the woods, and that the rest of the team is seeing her rescued form via a shared hallucination. Stay with me here.

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Did Akilah Actually Die In The Woods?

Once Pit Girl was revealed as Mari, the question about which of the Yellowjackets actually get out of the woods took center stage. Since we haven't met adult Akilah in the present folks assumed that she'd never find her way home. Now we've seen her post-rescue, reveling that she seemingly does make it home to New Jersey. Still, some fans think that might be another surprise twist from the bloody series.

Akilah didn't have any lines in the Season 4 premiere, and was shown sitting alone in the hospital in the waiting room with the rest of the team. The fact that she was by herself gave conspiracy theorists reason to pause, and we also didn't see her eating that sandwich with the rest of the survivors. As such, from Yellowjacekts fans out there think that the Akilah we saw wasn't really there, and was perhaps a joint hallucination/delusion from the team after their time in the wilderness.

(Image credit: Showtime)

A sneak peek scene from later in Season 4 showed Akilah talking to Misty in the High School cafeteria, but that hasn't stopped fans from thinking she wasn't actually there. After all, Amazon's Carrie pulled a similar move with the character Emaline, who was revealed midway through the season to be an astral projection that only the titular character could see. As such, we'll have to continue watching Akilah throughout future episodes to see who she interacts with.

Actress Nia Sondaya was promoted to a series regular for Season 4, so one would assume that Akilah will become an even bigger character in the show's final chapter. I personally don't buy that she's actually dead, although I'm not convinced that we'll get to meet her adult counterpart. I have a feeling that the character might die back in New Jersey, showing that the drama of The Wilderness is still following the girls post-rescue. Fans are definitely expecting big deaths for Yellowjackets' final season.

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Yellowjackets airs new episodes Fridays on Showtime and Paramount+ as part of the 2026 TV schedule. There are just nine episodes left of the show, so all of our answers are (hopefully) coming.