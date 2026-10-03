Marshals Star On Yellowstone Fan Reactions To Monica’s Death, And If Kayce And Dre Could Get Together In Season 2
A new relationship might be brewing.
Yellowstone may be done, but Kayce Dutton sure isn’t. Luke Grimes returned to his beloved role on the 2026 TV schedule for the new CBS spinoff, Marshals, and he wasn’t alone. He was joined by Brecken Merrill, who returned to play his son, Tate Dutton, and more. Unfortunately, Kayce’s wife Monica (Kelsey Asbille) did not come back, and it was revealed early on that she had died. Now, with Season 2 set to premiere soon, a Marshals star is weighing in on the fan reactions to Monica’s death and whether Kayce could move on with Dre.
Marshals' Ash Santos Opens Up About The Reactions To Monica's Death
When Marshals was announced, Asbille was surprisingly absent from the casting updates. It was eventually revealed in the series premiere that Monica died from cancer caused by toxic pollution on the Broken Rock Reservation. No one saw it coming, and Grimes himself was upset about the death. Plenty of fans shared Grimes’ feelings over it, especially given the fact that it happened off-screen. However, there were also critics of Asbille and her work on Yellowstone.
Now, with Kayce's relationship with Dre developing, Marshals star Ash Santos opened up to CinemaBlend about the reactions to Monica’s death and her adoration for Asbille:
Not surprisingly, those who weren’t fans of Monica have been wanting Kayce to be with someone else, such as Santos’ Andrea “Dre” Cruz. However, considering Kayce is still mourning his late wife and trying to raise their son while also still getting used to his new job, it might be a while before he even thinks about moving on.
Even though Dre and Kayce are seemingly getting closer, for Santos, what's going on is more about building their friendship and respecting his boundaries:
Having a friend be there for Kayce and his son is definitely what he needs the most, at least right now. And Santos is as understanding about that as ever, as is Dre. Whether or not either will eventually act on their supposedly blossoming feelings for each other is unknown. If that does happen, it may not be for a while.
How Ash Santos Feels About Workplace Relationships And Kayce And Dre's Potential
That being said, workplace relationships can be a bit complicated, as shown in basically every movie and TV show ever. Of course, sometimes it works out, and other times it stays complicated. So, if Kayce and Dre were to take that next step, they'd also have to navigate the fact that they work together.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Marshals has already started building up a workplace romance with Cal (Logan Marshall-Green) and Belle (Arielle Kebbel). Whether or not the same could happen to Kayce and Dre down the line remains to be seen. However, Santos shared her take on their potential relationship:
Marshals is only heading into its second season, and with the series doing so well already, it’s likely to stick around for at least a little while. That probably means the show will have time to build up a romantic relationship between Kayce and Dre, if that’s the way it’s going to go.
For now, fans will just have to settle for their friendship and work relationship as Kayce continues getting used to life without Monica. The Season 2 premiere of Marshals airs on Sunday at 8:30 p.m. ET on CBS, it will stream the next day for those with a Paramount+ subscription.
Passionate writer. Obsessed with anything and everything entertainment, specifically movies and television. Can get easily attached to fictional characters.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.