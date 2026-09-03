Looks Like Marshals Could Finally Grant One Of My Biggest Yellowstone Wishes

While we got a few answers to questions about the Marshals Season 1 finale in the trailer for Season 2 , it also left me with a new one regarding a hope I’ve had since Yellowstone. That question is: Was that a young Kayce we saw in the footage? While I don’t fully have the answer here, it seems highly likely, which means something I’ve been wanting to see since the flagship series aired could finally happen.

For years now, my biggest bone to pick with Yellowstone has centered around the untapped potential of Kayce Dutton’s past. While they went into his military past and turbulent relationship with his dad a little bit, they really never dove into the deep end. On Marshals, we’re getting into all of that. And it seems like Season 2 could address the fact that Kayce is John Dutton’s only branded child, and I think that because of this frame featured in the trailer:

(Image credit: CBS)

Now, I cannot confirm or deny whether that’s Kayce. So, yes, it’s possible that it’s a different young person who was branded. However, I think it would make perfect sense if this were a flashback to Kayce being branded by his dad.

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To be blunt, I think it’s a shame that Yellowstone didn’t really give Kayce the flashback representation Rip and Beth got. His story is dense and complex, and it should be explored.

Finally, they’re doing it with Marshals. We saw it in Season 1 with the introductions of Cal and Garrett, both of whom served with Kayce. Now, in Season 2, I’m hoping we dive into Kayce’s past with the Duttons. If this photo is of him, that will happen, because it looks like he may have been branded recently.

We know from Yellowstone (which you can stream with a Peacock subscription ) that John branded Kayce when he found out that Monica was pregnant with Tate. After that, Kayce ran away for a while. He later returned, and things got better between the father and son. However, while they smoothed things over, I never got over the fact that this history was never explored in detail.

I’m hoping Season 2 of Marshals will really get into Kayce’s history with his dad. This frame alludes to it, and it has me hoping even harder that Josh Lucas returns to play young John Dutton . Lucas and the young actor you can see above could finally act out this fraught past and give us some needed context about how this relationship shaped Kayce into who he is now.

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