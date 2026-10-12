I Had To Ask Marshals’ Logan Marshall-Green About Cal’s Big Confession To Kayce, Miles And Dre

Spoilers for Marshals Season 2, Episode 2 are ahead! You can catch new episodes every Sunday at 8 p.m. ET, and you can stream the series with a Paramount+ subscription .

On Marshals, Cal isn’t exactly an open book, so I’d been wondering when his teammates would find out about his cancer diagnosis . Thankfully, Cal told Kayce, Dre and Miles about his Pancoast tumor himself, they didn’t learn about it from someone else, and it happened early in the show’s run on the 2026 TV schedule . However, I could also tell it was hard for Logan Marshall-Green’s character to reveal all this to his friends. So, let’s break it down.

In the second episode of Marshals ’ second season , Cal tells his team that he went to see a cancer specialist, he has a rare form of lung cancer, and he’ll be able to work until he has surgery. He asks them for no special treatment, but as they’re leaving, Kayce stops him to say they’ll do “whatever” he needs. Overall, this was a big step for Logan Marshall-Green’s character, so I asked him about filming it and how hard it must have been for his marshal to tell his colleagues and friends about what he’s going through. Here’s how the actor responded:

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Well, it couldn't be easy. I knew that, and he couldn't necessarily be armed with language. So he had to work through – it was very important that I was very clear on the intention of the lines and everything because he needs to find the words in those moments and not have it so ready, and it's a very vulnerable moment for him. But he can't lead through vulnerability. He has to lead through that, you know, muscle that he's always had.

I totally see what he’s saying here. Cal isn’t the kind of guy to make a big personal statement like this, so it makes sense why he was a bit awkward and nervous during this scene. Vulnerability is not his strong suit, so telling his team is not something he’s super comfortable with. However, he knew he had to do it, despite how hard it was, and it was for the best.

Along with talking about why this moment was hard for Cal, Marshall-Green also opened up about why it was so “important” when it comes to where his character is going in Season 2 of Marshals. The actor explained that this scene highlights the idea that we’ll see a more “humbled” and “softer” version of Cal as he really starts going through his treatments:

And so there's a lot of nuancing of that, and that's a very important scene, I think, to also see Cal, like the two versions of Cal, the old and the new that he's going to have to face. He's going to be humbled. And I hope going forward you get to see kind of this very humbled, softer Cal after treatments and surgery.

Well, I know I’m certainly excited to see a “softer” side of Cal. While I hate that he has to deal with cancer, this experience has taught him lessons about vulnerability. Now, I hope he remembers that he’s not alone in all this, his team is there to help him too.

However, I have a feeling he’ll struggle with accepting their help, and he’ll face issues whenever his daughter, Maddie – who is set to play a bigger role this season – finally learns that he has cancer and that he didn’t tell her immediately.

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