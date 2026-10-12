I Had To Ask Marshals’ Logan Marshall-Green About Cal’s Big Confession To Kayce, Miles And Dre
This was a huge moment for Cal!
Spoilers for Marshals Season 2, Episode 2 are ahead! You can catch new episodes every Sunday at 8 p.m. ET, and you can stream the series with a Paramount+ subscription.
On Marshals, Cal isn’t exactly an open book, so I’d been wondering when his teammates would find out about his cancer diagnosis. Thankfully, Cal told Kayce, Dre and Miles about his Pancoast tumor himself, they didn’t learn about it from someone else, and it happened early in the show’s run on the 2026 TV schedule. However, I could also tell it was hard for Logan Marshall-Green’s character to reveal all this to his friends. So, let’s break it down.
In the second episode of Marshals’ second season, Cal tells his team that he went to see a cancer specialist, he has a rare form of lung cancer, and he’ll be able to work until he has surgery. He asks them for no special treatment, but as they’re leaving, Kayce stops him to say they’ll do “whatever” he needs. Overall, this was a big step for Logan Marshall-Green’s character, so I asked him about filming it and how hard it must have been for his marshal to tell his colleagues and friends about what he’s going through. Here’s how the actor responded:
I totally see what he’s saying here. Cal isn’t the kind of guy to make a big personal statement like this, so it makes sense why he was a bit awkward and nervous during this scene. Vulnerability is not his strong suit, so telling his team is not something he’s super comfortable with. However, he knew he had to do it, despite how hard it was, and it was for the best.
Along with talking about why this moment was hard for Cal, Marshall-Green also opened up about why it was so “important” when it comes to where his character is going in Season 2 of Marshals. The actor explained that this scene highlights the idea that we’ll see a more “humbled” and “softer” version of Cal as he really starts going through his treatments:
Well, I know I’m certainly excited to see a “softer” side of Cal. While I hate that he has to deal with cancer, this experience has taught him lessons about vulnerability. Now, I hope he remembers that he’s not alone in all this, his team is there to help him too.
However, I have a feeling he’ll struggle with accepting their help, and he’ll face issues whenever his daughter, Maddie – who is set to play a bigger role this season – finally learns that he has cancer and that he didn’t tell her immediately.
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So, while this admission to the team was huge for Cal, there’s still reason to worry for him and his relationships with his friends and family as his journey through cancer treatment really gets going. To see how he handles that, and how the marshals help him through this trying time, you can catch new episodes of Marshals on Sundays.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
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