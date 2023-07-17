Michael Jordan Lived His Best Life In Italy With Magic Johnson And More After Leaving Larsa Pippen 'Embarrassed’ By Relationship Comment

Michael Jordan has been causing quite a stir as of late, and it’s not due to his NBA superstar past or current corporate endeavors. The basketball hall of famer turned heads after he was asked if he approved of the relationship between son Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen – the ex-wife of his former teammate, Scottie Pippen. Michael gave an emphatic “no” at the time, though Marcus later set the record straight on the matter. Nevertheless, Larsa said that she was left “embarrassed” by the headlines. Amid that, Jordan was living his best life in the aftermath, as he was chilling with Magic Johnson and more in Italy.

What Was Michael Jordan Getting Into While In Italy?

The 60-year-old Jordan Brand exec has been travelling to some sweet locales lately, as he was just in Paris, France a few weeks ago (which is where he was asked about “Larcus”). The past few days have seen “His Airness” live it up in Capri, Italy, where photogs for TMZ spotted him chomping on a cigar and enjoying a boat ride with his wife, Yvette Prieto. That seemed sweet enough, but it was later revealed that the former athlete and his wife crossed paths with other famous faces while in the beautiful country.

They linked up with Magic Johnson, a longtime friend of Michael Jordan, who was enjoying a friends’ trip in Capri. Magic and wife Cookie, were vacationing with Samuel L. Jackson and spouse LaTanya, Judge Greg and Linda Mathis and successful business owners John and Vicki Palmer. The group seemed to have a wonderful time together, and TMZ even shared footage of them being serenaded by employees at Da Paolino Ristorante amid dinner. It’s a delightful clip and, if you look closely, you can even see Jordan playing the tambourine. Johnson seemed to be particularly pleased and shared some sweet photos from the get-together to Instagram:

It’s hard to think of a better way to link up with friends and, honestly, one can’t help but be somewhat jealous of the excursion. With these photos and video in mind, one can definitely say that Air Jordan enjoys the finer things in life. Someone who probably wasn’t thinking about the trip all that much, though, was Larsa Pippen, who seemingly had other things on her mind around that time.

After MJ shared his one-word response to their relationship, Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen made plans to address what was said. They eventually weighed in during an episode of their Separation Anxiety podcast . Marcus explained that his famous father gave them the heads up about what he said and that news outlets would likely run it. Michael apparently didn’t mean any disrespect, and Marcus surmised that he was probably just riding high after having a few shots of tequila during dinner. Marcus found the situation funny, given he knows how funny and competitive his relatives can be. However, Larsa had different feelings about the story getting picked up:

It went everywhere, and I was kind of like, embarrassed. … I didn’t [know it would go viral]. I kind of felt like, ‘Oh no one’s gonna pick this up, because it was like, whatever.’ But it literally went everywhere. I think people started to think that… online they were saying that I was lying, that I lied and said, ‘No, our parents are fine.’ Because I was doing interviews, and I was literally saying, ‘Both of our families are fine.’ When I would say that, I felt like I didn’t embellish that.

So it sounds like the Real Housewives of Miami alum was concerned about possible blowback she might receive from the public due to the comment. As mentioned, she and her boyfriend had said up to that point that both of their families were cool with the situation. Marcus Jordan actually recalled telling his father about the romance and how he himself became at ease about it after he knew his family was fine with it.

Despite the mix-up, Larsa Pippen did also mention that she did feel more at ease after she heard from Michael Jordan. So one would assume that she’s shaken off the anxiousness a little bit since everything went down. And if she is still feeling a way, maybe she should take a page out of Jordan and Magic Johnson’s playbook and plan a trip to Italy.