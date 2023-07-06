Apparently, Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen Plan To Open Up About Michael’s Comments On Their Relationship

Even if they weren’t dating each other and were involved with completely different partners, The Real Housewives of Miami’s Larsa Pippen and former college basketball talent Marcus Jordan would still have fans curious about the details of their love-lives. But that interest definitely became combustible when they started dating in late 2022 , considering their respective ties to connective basketball royalty. One of those ties, NBA Hall of Famer Michael Jordan , recently shared a rather terse reaction to the pair being a couple, and it looks like fans won’t be waiting too long to hear them address that reaction.

For those who may not be aware, the Air Jordans namesake offered up the two-lettered response of “No” when asked if he approved of his son dating former teammate Scottie Pippen’s ex-wife. Which is the kind of thing one has to assume Marcus Jordan was already aware of, all things considered. But now that it’s public knowledge, US Weekly reports that the duo will share their thoughts in the next episode of their podcast Separation Anxiety. According to the source:

Marcus and Larsa are really happy and focusing on their relationship. They are going to address Michael this week on their podcast.

While it’s not clear if Pippen and Jordan record on specific days, new episodes of Separation Anxiety are released via iHeartMedia on Mondays, so fans will be able to listen in on what will hopefully be as juicy and authentic a 40-minute podcast as can be. And there’s reason enough to think it will be worthy of everyone’s attention, even if it isn’t total catnip for tabloid addicts.

Separation Anxiety is still a new project for the couple, as it only debuted its first full episode on June 12, with the upcoming installment serving as Episode 5. (With the one-minute “Introducing” release not counting.) But it immediately hit upon personal topics with that opener, which was fitting titled “It’s Getting Personal,” while the second ep involved Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan discussing having children for the first time, which is not what you’ll usually hear from a podcast.

The third episode was a tell-all that tapped into some Real Housewives of Miami talk, as well as Larsa talking about meeting a certain pair of parents. And then the latest installment, released July 3, was another honesty-driven conversation titled “You Can’t Handle the Truth!” which covered divorce talk, net worths, bank accounts and more. So I don’t think there’s any worry that either of them will mince words when it comes to Michael Jordan’s opinions, especially since Marcus has addressed talking to his famous father about that relationship before.

Considering the at-odds relationship between Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen — the latter just this year referred to Jordan as a "horrible player" who was "horrible to play with" — it speaks to the 2023-ness of it all that we're anticipating a podcast hosted by one's son and the other's ex-wife. And you can find that episode of Separation Anxiety on Monday, July 10, wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts.