Michael Jordan’s Son On Telling The NBA Legend About His Romance With Scottie Pippen’s Ex-Wife And What Put Him At Ease About The Situation

Celebrity couples are like a box of chocolates – you never know what you’re going to get. The public has seen some surprising pairings over the years, but I’d argue that one of the most unexpected couples went public this year. Marcus Jordan, the son of NBA legend Michael Jordan , is reportedly dating Scottie Pippen ’s ex-wife, reality TV star Larsa Pippen. For some time, Marcus and Larsa declined to comment on the nature of their relationship, but they’re now being very candid about it. On that token, the younger Jordan opened up about telling his father and recalled when he himself finally became comfortable with this new era in his love life.

The two were first romantically linked back in September 2022 when they were photographed amid what looked like a date at a Miami restaurant. Following that, insiders began to drop alleged details about them. It turns out that those headlines are how Michael Jordan caught wind of the matter. This prompted Larsa Pippen to speak out that December and clarify that they were just friends. Nevertheless, the chatter continued and, as Marcus explained on Chris Harrison’s The Most Dramatic Podcast Ever , those headlines are what alerted his dad to the matter. The two would eventually have a man-to-man conversation as a result:

I think how it came up originally was through the press and the media and all of the different levels of interest when we first started dating. Honestly, before we were even dating, we were just friends going to lunch, hanging out. And so, you know, once all of that stuff became public and was in the media, [my dad] definitely reached out to me and was like, ‘Hey, what’s going on? Is this a real thing?’ And I let him know as it developed, that it was definitely genuine. You know, he’s given me the utmost support and just wants to see me happy just like all of my other siblings. And so there was nothing really there.

It was made clear earlier in the conversation that the 32-year-old is close with his father and the rest of his relatives. In fact, they recently took part in a family vacation to the Turks and Caicos Islands. So with that bond in mind, it probably isn’t too surprising that the legendary Chicago Bull respected his son’s decision. And as the young man went on to explain, it wasn’t until he knew his family was cool with the romance that he could get past the “shock value” of the pairing on his part:

I think there’s some shock value, just if you’re looking at it on paper, and honestly, I feel like we tiptoed and were a little extra cautious just mainly out of my family’s reception of it. And [Larsa’s] in a different position than I am. … I think once we realized that my parents were at ease and comfortable with us dating, then I think it made it that much more easier for us.

A parent’s approval can mean a lot to someone, and that definitely seems to have been the case with Marcus Jordan. During the interview, the 48-year-old Larsa Pippen was also asked if she’d spoken with Michael or her ex-husband Scottie Pippen. The Real Housewives of Miami veteran confirmed that she has not, as she believes this moment should be about her and Marcus. Plus, she doesn’t see the need to consult a former partner about a new relationship.

Based on what we know, this pairing was built on friendship as Larsa Pippen previously explained. She even previously recalled the moment she realized her feelings for her boyfriend. Apparently, she had the epiphany after getting somewhat jealous when he was talking to another woman.