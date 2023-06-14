Michael Jordan’s Son On Telling The NBA Legend About His Romance With Scottie Pippen’s Ex-Wife And What Put Him At Ease About The Situation
How would you approach the sports icon with this news?
Celebrity couples are like a box of chocolates – you never know what you’re going to get. The public has seen some surprising pairings over the years, but I’d argue that one of the most unexpected couples went public this year. Marcus Jordan, the son of NBA legend Michael Jordan, is reportedly dating Scottie Pippen’s ex-wife, reality TV star Larsa Pippen. For some time, Marcus and Larsa declined to comment on the nature of their relationship, but they’re now being very candid about it. On that token, the younger Jordan opened up about telling his father and recalled when he himself finally became comfortable with this new era in his love life.
The two were first romantically linked back in September 2022 when they were photographed amid what looked like a date at a Miami restaurant. Following that, insiders began to drop alleged details about them. It turns out that those headlines are how Michael Jordan caught wind of the matter. This prompted Larsa Pippen to speak out that December and clarify that they were just friends. Nevertheless, the chatter continued and, as Marcus explained on Chris Harrison’s The Most Dramatic Podcast Ever, those headlines are what alerted his dad to the matter. The two would eventually have a man-to-man conversation as a result:
It was made clear earlier in the conversation that the 32-year-old is close with his father and the rest of his relatives. In fact, they recently took part in a family vacation to the Turks and Caicos Islands. So with that bond in mind, it probably isn’t too surprising that the legendary Chicago Bull respected his son’s decision. And as the young man went on to explain, it wasn’t until he knew his family was cool with the romance that he could get past the “shock value” of the pairing on his part:
A parent’s approval can mean a lot to someone, and that definitely seems to have been the case with Marcus Jordan. During the interview, the 48-year-old Larsa Pippen was also asked if she’d spoken with Michael or her ex-husband Scottie Pippen. The Real Housewives of Miami veteran confirmed that she has not, as she believes this moment should be about her and Marcus. Plus, she doesn’t see the need to consult a former partner about a new relationship.
Based on what we know, this pairing was built on friendship as Larsa Pippen previously explained. She even previously recalled the moment she realized her feelings for her boyfriend. Apparently, she had the epiphany after getting somewhat jealous when he was talking to another woman.
It should also be pointed out that this relationship emerged in the midst of Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen’s one-sided feud. Most recently, Pippen referred to Jordan as a “horrible” basketball player, and the comments have since gone viral. That squabble is what seemingly prompted a fan to yell at Marcus and Larsa while they were on a date months ago. This latest interview definitely gives the impression that they’re not worried about the naysayers, though. If anything, they’re just pleased to have the support of Michael and others within their orbit.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Covering superheroes, sci-fi, comedy, and almost anything else in film and TV. I eat more pizza than the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.
Most Popular
By Erik Swann
By Dirk Libbey
By Mick Joest