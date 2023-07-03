Michael Jordan Shared A One-Word Response When Asked If He Approves Of His Son’s Relationship With Scottie Pippen’s Ex-Wife

Hollywood has certainly seen some unlikely pairings over the years, but I’m not sure that anyone would’ve matched up Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan. The former wife of Scottie Pippen and the son of Michael Jordan have been romantically linked for some time now. But only recently have they just started to open up about their relationship. One of the many logistics that inquiring minds have been eager to know is how Michael and Scottie actually feel about the situation. While the jury is still out when it comes to the latter, the former bluntly provided a one-word response when asked if he approves of his son’s romance.

Those who’ve seen the legendary Chicago Bull’s interviews or The Last Dance (which can be streamed with a Netflix subscription ) know that he’s an honest guy. At times, he’s also shown to be a man of few words. So it pretty much tracks that he would only provide a single word when prompted for a comment. TMZ caught up with him after he was finishing up dinner in Paris on Sunday and, after he was asked if he was fine with what I dub “Larcus” he simply shouted:

No!

As glimpsed in the footage TMZ shared, the hall of famer also shook his head when asked the same question a second time. Well, if this message is anything to go on, then His Airness is not pleased with the fact that his son is dating the ex-wife of his former teammate. This is honestly a pretty surprising turn of events, considering what’s been said by both Marcus Jordan and his lady over the past few months. Larsa addressed her romance with her beau on Tamron Hall , where she seemed to imply that her boyfriend’s parents were fine with the situation. And just a few weeks ago, the two recalled the moment the Jordan family learned about them linking up . Jordan said that his father had shown him the “utmost” support” but, now, one can’t help but question that notion.

The pair, who began as friends, were first linked after they were spotted amid a “double date” in Miami . While the two eventually confirmed that they’re partners, Larsa Pippen initially said that they were just friends. She later got candid about linking up with her man, saying that she realized her feelings for him when she spotted another girl talking to him. Responses to the pairing have been mixed, to say the least. On the one hand, Pippen’s Real Housewives co-stars are all for it . But then again, so fans aren't too keen on it, as one even screamed at the pair while they were on a date .

Based on the viral video, that spectator’s animosity stemmed from the fact that Marcus Jordan was dating his lady amid the one-sided feud between Scottie Pippen and Michael. Pippen hasn’t minced words about his displeasure over The Last Dance and as a result, has taken a myriad of shots at his old on-court partner. Most recently, Pippen even referred to Michael as a “horrible” basketball player . It’s hard to say whether the bad blood from Pippen plays into the older Jordan’s stance on his son’s love life. But since he hasn’t fed into the feud up to this point, that may not be the case.

What we might have is simply an example of an overprotective father who was just saying how he feels. Michael Jordan is also very cheeky, so there’s also the possibility that he was just humorously giving an obvious answer that he knew would get traction. That’s just personal speculation on my part, of course. Yet if he is truly against Marcus dating Larsa Pippen, then the next Jordan family function is going to be very interesting.