Miley Cyrus Forgoes The Wrecking Ball For The Trapeze Ahead Of New Music Release

Miley Cyrus is ready to ready to release more, and she is not messing around. Proving that she is the Queen of New Year’s, Cyrus announced her brand new single at her and Dolly Parton’s NYE event, and now the singer has just revealed that she is also coming out with a new album. And this time, she is trading in the wrecking ball for a full-blown trapeze act.

The former Voice coach revealed the album on her Instagram, with the cover art being of her hanging from a trapeze bar in the sky. She is clearly ready as ever for Endless Summer Vacation to come, and I can only imagine that the rest of the album will feature similar art that screams summer:

A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Fans will remember that Miley Cyrus famously rode a wrecking ball during her Bangerz days for the “Wrecking Ball” video, and it looks like she is ready to let go of that past and start anew. Cyrus’ albums are all wildly different, so it’s hard to tell what this album will be like but just going off of the cover, it’s going to be a great one. Maybe she’ll take some pointers from Britney Spears’ Circus for her trapeze act?

It's not surprising that the former Disney star would want an endless summer vacation, especially after what she’s been through. Her own divorce, as well as her parents’ public divorce, was likely hard on her, but it should be interesting to see if she includes it in any of her songs or at least something similar.

Meanwhile, it should also be interesting to see if she does any collaborations on the upcoming album. Selena Gomez’s A+ impression of Miley Cyrus got approval from the "Midnight Sky" singer, and it’s clear that the two are still friends after all these years. Maybe they will finally collab and give fans what they have been waiting forever for. I just need it.

It should be noted that Miley Cyrus’ new single is also set to release on ex-husband Liam Hemsworth’s birthday. Whether the song is about him or their past together or her moving on since she is happy with her new beau should be something to look out for. She never disappoints, so whatever it’s about, it’s definitely going to be incredible.

Endless Summer Vacation marks Cyrus’ first album in three years since 2020’s Plastic Hearts, which was her final album with the label RCA Records, as she signed with Columbia in 2021. The album saw several musical genres and influences, and it included features from Dua Lipa, Billy Idol, Joan Jett, and Stevie Nicks. Fingers crossed she includes even more collabs on this next album.

Endless Summer Vacation doesn’t come out until March 10, but until then, fans can likely expect Miley Cyrus to post more promotional photos for the album, maybe even a full circus act to really tie it all together.