We Should Have Seen Brooks Nader’s Baywatch Casting Coming After She Rocked A Red Swimsuit On The Cover Of SI

When the newest attempt to revive Baywatch was announced, I assumed that the producers would try to lure former cast members in for cameos or more, but any attempts I made to predict future cast members seemed pointless. I definitely wouldn’t have guessed Stephen Amell to be the ab-sporting lead, nor that he’d share the screen with Yellowstone vet Hassie Harrison or social media star Noah Beck. But maybe I should have seen Brooks Nader’s casting coming.

Nader, who grew up a little over an hour away from yours truly in Baton Rouge, LA, was recently revealed as being the newest Hollywood starlet destined to sport the iconic red swimsuit for Fox’s Baywatch revival. (Here’s hoping there are more suits than the original series was afforded.) As it turns out, the model and Dancing with the Stars vet kinda-sorta manifested her own destiny with this role, having already donned the red swimsuit for a Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue years prior.

That very post promoting the issue with the red-suited Nader on the cover (as seen below), is currently pinned to the top of her Instagram profile.

Following the casting announcement, Nader shared multiple stories about it on Instagram, with one showcasing on a more inspirational and aspirational message about not giving up and reaching one's dreams.

The original post she shared there also features pics from her childhood, as well as from the Sports Illustrated photo shoot, all playing into the notion that she's been aimed at reaching this kind of career milestone for the bulk of her life. Not that she hasn't been an instantly recognizable face for years now, from her modeling career to her stint on Dancing with the Stars (and the revealing aftermath) to her Hulu reality show Love Thy Nader.

Of course, being on a globally renowned show like Baywatch is a high mark for anyone to achieve, so here's hoping fans love her character.

Who Is Brooks Nader Playing In Baywatch?

Speaking of, Brooks Nader's series regular role will be that of the feisty captain of the Suma lifeguards, named Selene. According to a character description, she's very skilled at her job, but that doesn't mean things are all perfect between her and Stephen Amell's Hobie Buchannon. In fact, they're constantly at odds, and that strain is only deepened once Hobie hires his daughter Charlie to the team. As one might imagine, their history involves more than just beach duties.

It sounds like this will truly be a dream job for Nader, and that's the kind of actors you hope to see taking roles like this, as opposed to someone who'll just phone it in on a day to day basis. Hard to do that on this show, since the phone would get soaked with saltwater.

These questions and more will be answered when Baywatch makes its way to Fox somewhere around the back end of the 2026 TV schedule.