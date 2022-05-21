After Selena Gomez's A+ SNL Impression, Miley Cyrus Literally Wore Her Sign Of Approval In New Pics

Miley Cyrus and Selena Gomez practically grew up together as Disney Channel darlings amid their success on Hannah Montana and Wizards of Waverly Place, respectively. Thankfully, their close friendship has endured over the years even as their careers have veered into different directions. That friendship came back into play when Gomez was hosting Saturday Night Live for the first time last weekend. Cyrus apparently had some sage advice ahead of the show (as she's hosted, guest-starred, or performed on multiple episodes). The conversation led to an A+ impression from the Only Murders in the Building actress during her monologue. In response, the former Voice coach literally wore her sign of approval in new pics.

The Wizard of Waverly Place alum did an excellent job during her first SNL gig, and her impression of her longtime friend set the tone. Miley Cyrus, ever the hilarious person, seems to understand that imitation is the sincerest form of flattery. After her friend's hosting debut, the “Wrecking Ball” singer took to Twitter to show her approval by sporting “Hell yeah, I’m Miley Cyrus” on a white one-piece bikini. You can see her response for yourself by checking out her morning routine in the post below:

HELL YEAH I’M MILEY CYRUS 🫖 @selenagomez @nbcsnl pic.twitter.com/S8ImlmJBt9May 17, 2022 See more

I mean, can you really be good friends with someone if you can't playfully imitate them in a given situation? I don't think so. On a side note, you also have to love that the singer-actress is just relaxing in her hotel room, sipping tea and wearing the white one-piece. The pop star gave her final seal of approval to her former Disney cohort by posting her friend's top-notch impression of her on Twitter. To watch the Only Murders in the Building actress nail the Billboard Music Award winner's signature southern drawl, check out the clip below:

pic.twitter.com/LMfpFDbdDmMay 17, 2022 See more

Selena Gomez performed in a wide range of sketches when she hosted the iconic sketch comedy series. Ultimately, she more than able to employ her comedic chops during the episode (which can be streamed with a Peacock Premium subscription). Still, I'd say that her impression of her friend was one of the night's biggest highlights.

At the moment, Selena Gomez is gearing up for the release of Only Murders in the Building Season 2, which premieres in June and will be streamable with a Hulu subscription. She's also the host of HBO Max's Selena + Chef, which has been renewed for a fourth season. Though she has other things on her plate, I hope she'll return to SNL to host again sometime, because she seemed more than comfortable doing so.

