Miranda Rae Mayo Doesn’t Know If That Chicago Fire Season Ender Will Kill Someone Off, But She’s Happy To Talk About Getting ‘Engulfed In Fire’

When Chicago Fire returns to the 2026 TV schedule this fall for Season 15, fans will be thrown into the aftermath of a major cliffhanger. The recently concluded Season 14, ends with several characters in danger during a call. Series co-star Miranda Rae Mayo admits to not knowing if someone will actually be killed off. However, she’s happy to talk about being consumed in the fire.

The Season 14 finale, “Thank You,” sees the entire firehouse getting called to a building fire, but it quickly turns dangerous when the smoke grows thicker, turning from gray to black. The building collapses, with Squad 3, along with Mouch, inside, while Stella, Hermann, and the rest of Truck 81 are engulfed in flames while trying to go down the ladder before their time runs out.

It was terrifying for me to watch the ordeal and be left with a cliffhanger, and there have more recently been theories as to who will make it out alive and who could die. It seems Mayo, who plays Lieutenant Stella Kidd, can relate to fans' uncertainty, as she shared an honest comment with TV Insider on that finale ending:

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I know nothing about the resolution.

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Even though Mayo is unaware of what the aftermath will look like, she does know that Kidd won’t be going anywhere, and the same can be said for Severide. She and on-screen husband Taylor Kinney have signed new contracts for next season, so fans will be happy to know that "Stellaride" will be back. When it comes to everyone else, their fates are unclear and, given this is Chicago Fire we're talking about, just about anything can happen. After all, the show has seen a lot of exits in recent years.

Regardless of the outcome, Mayo couldn’t say enough about how great it was seeing the intense stunt come together. The actress recalled watching the scene back and how she reacted to it, while also giving props to the incredible stunt team. I can only imagine how it was really like on filming day, as the end result is insane to watch:

I actually saw the finale, the last moments in ADR and I wish I had my phone. I would show you my reaction. It’s hilarious. It’s just like us screaming because it’s a huge stunt. We’re just engulfed in fire. I mean, huge shout out to Rick LeFevour, Sr. and Jr. Junior was on the ladder. These are the stunt people. Shawnah [Donley]. Everybody. It was an incredible stunt. The entire crew, we shot it the last day of filming, and I think I was actually wrapped and I came back to see the stunt.

When it comes to a show like Chicago Fire, there are so many stunts that are done, and many of those can be quite complex. These stunts may seem scary to the fans, but Rae's comments suggest there's still some on-set fun to be had with them. (Of course, the cast and crew's safety also has to remain a priority as well.) All in all, it's great that Chicago Fire is still able to keep fans and the actors on their toes even 14 seasons in, and I’m both excited and nervous to see how this cliffhanger wraps up in the fall.

Peacock TV: from $7.99 a month/$79.99 a year

Chicago Fire and the other One Chicago shows are streaming on Peacock TV. The service costs as little as $7.99 a month, and customers can also pay more for Peacock Premium or Peacock Premium Plus to enjoy ad-free streams as well as the option to download titles to watch offline later.

As of now, Chicago Fire’s Season 15 premiere date has not been revealed but, as on NBC's prior methods of sharing information, such info could arrive by the end of the summer. I'm hopeful that the wait will be worth it, and fans will be able to better prepare themselves. Even if no one dies in the premiere, I can see this entire ordeal having some lasting effects on the firefighters as the shakeups continue.

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Fans relive some of Chicago Fire's biggest moments, in the meantime, as all 14 seasons are available to stream with a Peacock subscription.