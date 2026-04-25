Chicago Fire Is About To See A Big Shakeup 14 Seasons In

Chicago Fire has been keeping fans on the edge of their seats for the 14th season on the 2026 TV schedule, and that won’t be stopping anytime soon. While the season is wrapping up next month, Season 15 has officially been confirmed. However, there is about to be a big shakeup as the show moves forward.

Deadline reports that showrunner Andrea Newman will be stepping down after Season 14. She’s been with the Dick Wolf drama for all 14 seasons and has been spearheading the series for the last three. Co-executive producer Victor Teran, who has been on the series since Season 10, will be stepping in her place as showrunner and executive producer for Season 15, presumably airing this fall. The shakeup is a big one, considering Newman joined Chicago Fire as co-executive producer after the pilot.

After becoming executive producer in Season 6, she was named co-showrunner alongside co-creator Derek Haas in 2021. In 2023, Newman took over as the sole showrunner and will remain in the position until the end of Season 14. What this means for future storylines is hard to tell, but fans should likely expect some changes moving forward. In a statement, Newman said:

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Working at Chicago Fire with the absolute best cast and crew in the business, has been the highlight of my career. Like so many others, I was inspired to get into TV writing because of Dick, so what a thrill it’s been to work with him and the amazing Wolf team of Peter Jankowski, Rebecca McGill and Anastasia Puglisi. I’m so grateful to them, Derek Haas and the NBC and Universal execs who have been so supportive of the show all along the way. After 14 years, you really do become a family and working with this group will always feel like home.

News of Newman’s departure, which is believed to be her decision, comes weeks after the One Chicago franchise, also consisting of Chicago P.D. and Chicago Med, was renewed. The Season 14 finale is set to air on Wednesday, May 13, and will likely set up Season 15, so fans should get some idea as to what to expect then. As of now, NBC hasn’t revealed when the show is returning, but Upfronts will be taking place next month, and the network is expected to unveil the schedule then.

Meanwhile, Chicago Fire has been seeing some big shakeups as of late. Earlier this season, Dermot Mulroney took a leave of absence after portraying Battalion Chief Dom Pascal since Season 13, but it is believed to be temporary. Daniel Kyri and Jake Lockett were announced to be departing at the end of Season 13, with Kyri wrapping up Ritter's storyline at the beginning of Season 14. Lockett has returned on a few occasions as Carver. Of course, with a show that has been on as long as Chicago Fire, exits are expected, but now it seems that’s happening behind the scenes as well, and there’s no telling what could be next.

There has been a surprising number of shows going through what Chicago Fire is going through just this year. In fact, three CBS shows are changing showrunners for their upcoming seasons. At the very least, Fire was able to find a replacement right away, and it’s someone who has worked on the show. Now it’s just a matter of waiting to see what storyline changes will be made.

For now, new episodes of Chicago Fire air on Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on NBC, streaming the next day with a Peacock subscription.