More Changes Coming To Chicago Fire (But This Time It’s Good News)

Chicago Fire is going to look a little different going into Season 15 on the 2026 TV schedule. The Season 14 finale ended on a cliffhanger that put multiple members of Firehouse 51 in danger during a call, so fans have been preparing themselves for a possible death or two amidst other behind-the-scenes changes throughout Season 14. But there is finally some good news!

Chicago Fire’s Recent String Of Bad News

For a show like Chicago Fire that has been on for a long time, changes are inevitable, and the series was hit with both cast and crew exits. The biggest behind-the-scenes shakeup came when Andrea Newman stepped down as showrunner in April. She had been with the drama for all 14 seasons and was at the creative helm for the last three seasons. Co-executive producer Victor Teran, who joined in Season 10, is serving as the new showrunner and executive producer.

On the casting side, fans had to say goodbye to Jake Lockett’s Sam Carver at the end of Season 13 and Daniel Kyri’s Darren Ritter at the beginning of Season 14. Dermot Mulroney was absent for a chunk of the second half of Season 14 as Chief Dom Pascal, with Rob Morgan stepping in as Chief Andre Hopkins. After Hopkins’ four-episode arc was completed, Pascal was back on-screen in the season finale.