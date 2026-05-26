I've Been Wondering If Fire Country Season 5 Will Have A Time Jump, And Now, Max Thieriot Is Weighing In

Spoilers ahead for the Season 4 finale of Fire Country, streaming now with a Paramount+ subscription.

After a heartbreaking start, Fire Country's fourth season has officially come to a close on the 2026 TV schedule. Now, while the season was full of devastation and drama, and the finale was an intense ride that saw Edgewater being flooded, the ending was actually pretty happy. So, considering where things were left off, I’ve been wondering if there will be a time jump when Season 5 premieres in the fall. Thankfully, Max Thieriot has shared his thoughts on the matter.

Due to the nature of the Season 3 finale, Season 4 of Fire Country kicked off right where the cliffhanger ended. The Season 4 finale, meanwhile, ended with everyone happy at Jake’s wedding. So, I had guessed that the show might implement a time jump, as these characters enter new chapters of their lives. Thieriot, who executive produces Fire Country on top of starring as Bode Leone, told Us Weekly that there will be a jump; however, it won't be too big, as he explained:

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You don’t want to miss too much, so I think we’re going to pick up shortly after. But we get to find these people in that next phase of their life and then it really builds stories for the season that are new chapters for each character.

Since the Season 4 finale served as a somewhat reset for the characters, it’s understandable that they would be going into these new phases. Overall, it sounds like just enough time will pass for the show to start to build up the characters in these new chapters of their lives. After Fire Country said goodbye to two key characters at the beginning of Season 4, fans shouldn’t expect any more to leave, at least not any time soon. Instead, the show is continuing to evolve, as the Bode actor said:

It is new season, new challenges, new faces — not that we’re exiting people, but just allowing the show to evolve and find new, fresh things.

Between Jake and Violet being newlyweds, Bode and Chloe getting closer than ever, and even Manny starting something new with someone, it seems like almost everyone will be focused on more than just firefighting come Season 5. Not surprisingly, though, there will be some obstacles and challenges in the way, probably both personal and professional, but that’s what makes the show entertaining. And there will be even more fun surprises and new characters to come. To that point, Thieriot said:

We want to start next season with new stuff and bring in some new characters and really build out new story lines for each character. It’s a fun and fresh way to end and it gives us a really great fresh start for the next season.

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Between the Essential plan running $8.99 a month and the ad-free Premium option at $13.99 a month, there's plenty to choose from with Paramount+. This includes CBS hits, like Fire Country and Sheriff Country.

Fire Country is known for being unpredictable and putting characters in sticky and dangerous situations. There is no telling how Season 5 will begin, but at least fans won’t have to wait five months wondering if their favorite characters will survive a cliffhanger. And there is still going to be a lot to look forward to as the show continues to find fresh ways to keep fans interested.

Unfortunately, this show won’t have too much time to keep things fresh. Fire Country will be getting a shortened fifth season, consisting of just 13 episodes. So they will have to jam a lot into the season, which could be why they’re not doing a big time jump, as they want to take time to really flesh out the stories that already exist and not rush them. Fans will just have to tune in to the new season of Fire Country this fall to see what happens. The first four seasons are streaming on Paramount+.