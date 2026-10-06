Luke Grimes May Be All Serious On Marshals, But That’s Not The Case When The Cameras Aren’t Rolling
Based on what we see on screen, I didn't expect this.
Kyace Dutton is so serious all the time, and that’s been true since the first time the Dutton family member appeared on screen in Yellowstone. Now, with Marshals airing on the 2026 TV schedule, we get to see more of this serious and oftentimes stoic character as he goes through a new chapter of life. However, while Luke Grimes’ cowboy-turned-marshal is all business on-screen, the actor is not like that at all when the cameras aren't rolling.
When CinemaBlend interviewed Grimes’ co-star Ash Santos – she plays Kayce’s friend, co-worker and maybe potential love interest Andrea – ahead of Marhsals Season 2 premiere, we asked who makes her laugh the most on set. In response, she started by saying everyone does. However, she ultimately landed on Luke Grimes as the guy who gives people the giggles:
What I’d give to see footage of Luke Grimes making his co-stars break. I’d especially love to see the Season 2 bloopers, because now that this cast has been working together for quite some time, I’m sure the inside jokes and hilarious moments have gotten funnier.
Plus, considering Grimes is one of four cast members on Marshals who is reprising his Yellowstone role while the rest are the new kids on the block, I’d be curious to know if his history with the franchise impacts his jokes and relationships on set. Overall, this story from Santos shows how well this cast gets along, and it proves how funny Grimes is (especially in comparison to his character).
Since his Yellowstone days (which you can watch with a Peacock subscription), Kayce has been going through it, so there isn’t much time for jokes. On Marshals, he’s specifically grieving the death of his wife, Monica, and he’s adjusting to a new job. So, he’s not exactly making people laugh while he deals with all that.
Behind the scenes, it’s a different story, though, because Grimes’ sense of humor really gets his co-star. Personally, I’d like to see a bit more of that on screen. Or maybe we could at least get a gag reel, because Santos did tell us that “the bloopers are so good.”
Well, now I’m hoping for a few more jokes from Kayce. However, for now, this fun story about the man who plays him will do, seeing as I’m very entertained by the idea that the actor can crack a joke and then immediately fall into character.
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Now, to see Luke Grimes’ very serious marshal in action, you can catch new episodes of Marshals on CBS every Sunday at 8:00 p.m., and you can stream them the next day with a Paramount+ subscription.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
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