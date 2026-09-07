Marshals' Logan Marshall-Green On Why His Assumptions About The Yellowstone Spinoff Were Totally 'Wrong'
"God, how wrong I was."
It’s always been obvious to me that Yellowstone shows are hard to make. It’s also not lost on me that making a season of a procedural is no easy feat because of how high their episode counts typically are. So, I never assumed making Marshals would be an easy endeavor. However, one of its stars, Logan Marshall-Green, thought it would be. Well, he was very wrong about that, and he explained why that’s the case and why he loves it.
As Marshals prepares to air its second season on the 2026 TV schedule, Logan Marshall-Green spoke about signing on to play Cal with Collider Forces. He explained that he was excited for the job security a procedural offers and was looking forward to the work:
He didn’t really realize how hard this would be, though. As he explained, he thought it’d be a bit more relaxing and slower than other projects he’d worked on. Well, between the action and the network schedule, it was none of those things, as he recalled:
Yeah, there was no relaxing to get ready for Marshals. The cast had to go through cowboy camp that also included weapons training, since they’re playing marshals. On top of that, this show is a procedural that features big action and different cases basically every week. So, things are moving fast, and they’re intense.
That wasn’t something Marshall-Green considered at first, though, as he explained:
In short, the actor had to make a choice fast. So, his assumptions about Marshals were not immediately debunked. He quickly got a reality check about just how intense making a procedural (and a Yellowstone procedural at that) is, though, as he said:
While Marshall-Green has done his fair share of TV, his most prominent procedural gig was on TNT’s Dark Blue, where he worked on 20 episodes between 2009 and 2010. He was also in 18 episodes of ABC’s Big Sky between 2021 and 2022. However, he didn’t get the full scope of what it meant to be on a hit network procedural until landing Marshals.
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Now, he’s set to return as Cal in Season 2 of Marshals, and he’ll be in for a longer ride, seeing as the spinoff’s first season (which you can stream with a Paramount+ subscription) began at the mid-season mark. This time around, they have a big order, with Luke Grimes telling Collider they’re doing “18 or 20” episodes this season. So, they’re in it for the long haul, and at least now Logan Marshall-Green knows exactly what he’s gotten himself into.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
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