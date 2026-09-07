Marshals' Logan Marshall-Green On Why His Assumptions About The Yellowstone Spinoff Were Totally 'Wrong'

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"God, how wrong I was."

Logan Marshall-Green leaning and looking up in Marshals.
(Image credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS)

It’s always been obvious to me that Yellowstone shows are hard to make. It’s also not lost on me that making a season of a procedural is no easy feat because of how high their episode counts typically are. So, I never assumed making Marshals would be an easy endeavor. However, one of its stars, Logan Marshall-Green, thought it would be. Well, he was very wrong about that, and he explained why that’s the case and why he loves it.

As Marshals prepares to air its second season on the 2026 TV schedule, Logan Marshall-Green spoke about signing on to play Cal with Collider Forces. He explained that he was excited for the job security a procedural offers and was looking forward to the work:

I have always had it in my head, like, 'I wouldn't mind just being on a procedural and just focusing on a character and being part of an ensemble.' And I was thinking that, in many ways, like, ‘How lucky would I be to be employed right now and replaced by AI and/or the next generation?’ I'm getting long in the tooth.

He didn’t really realize how hard this would be, though. As he explained, he thought it’d be a bit more relaxing and slower than other projects he’d worked on. Well, between the action and the network schedule, it was none of those things, as he recalled:

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This was really only a few months before that, I was like, 'I could see myself slowing things down and joining a procedural.' God, how wrong I was that it would be a slowdown. I saw myself like Virginia Slim and a G&T just cruising. No. And thank God.

Yeah, there was no relaxing to get ready for Marshals. The cast had to go through cowboy camp that also included weapons training, since they’re playing marshals. On top of that, this show is a procedural that features big action and different cases basically every week. So, things are moving fast, and they’re intense.

That wasn’t something Marshall-Green considered at first, though, as he explained:

So when this landed in my lap, I didn't have long. I really had to give them an answer like that day because they had to literally shoot, they were shooting in less than two weeks. And I hadn't seen, I have still not seen Yellowstone, but I watched the pilot with my partner, and it was really good. Mostly, I was focusing on Luke [Grimes], and he's really good, and I wanted to know more.

In short, the actor had to make a choice fast. So, his assumptions about Marshals were not immediately debunked. He quickly got a reality check about just how intense making a procedural (and a Yellowstone procedural at that) is, though, as he said:

But more than anything, I kind of wanted just to take the jump, because I knew it would have some eyeballs at least to some extent. And I wanted to kind of, like I said, I thought I could just lay back and, you know, run the Marshal compound and let [Kayce] do his thing. But my god, it has been an amazing journey. But it is so intense, the workload. And I had no idea what these actors [went through], because I've never been on a procedural like this except for like one time on Dark Blue.

While Marshall-Green has done his fair share of TV, his most prominent procedural gig was on TNT’s Dark Blue, where he worked on 20 episodes between 2009 and 2010. He was also in 18 episodes of ABC’s Big Sky between 2021 and 2022. However, he didn’t get the full scope of what it meant to be on a hit network procedural until landing Marshals.

Now, he’s set to return as Cal in Season 2 of Marshals, and he’ll be in for a longer ride, seeing as the spinoff’s first season (which you can stream with a Paramount+ subscription) began at the mid-season mark. This time around, they have a big order, with Luke Grimes telling Collider they’re doing “18 or 20” episodes this season. So, they’re in it for the long haul, and at least now Logan Marshall-Green knows exactly what he’s gotten himself into.

Riley Utley
Riley Utley
Weekend Editor

Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.

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