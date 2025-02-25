32 MTV Shows You've Totally Forgotten About

In the final two decades of the 20th century, and the early years of the 2000s, MTV was the place to go for all things music, entertainment, and pop culture with all kinds of iconic shows, specials, and music videos. While all-time great cartoons like Beavis and Butthead and mega-popular music shows like Total Request Live will never be forgotten, there are quite a few programs that have simply been lost to time.

Here are 32 MTV shows you’ve probably forgotten about or never knew existed in the first place…

(Image credit: MTV)

Dial MTV (1986 - 1991)

Though there are certain readers who’ll remember Dial MTV, there’s a large portion of the channel’s audience who either don’t recall the daily music video countdown or were born well after the show ended its five-year run in 1991. For those who weren’t around, just imagine Total Request Live, but with more hair-metal and ‘80s pop.

(Image credit: MTV)

The Grind (1992 - 1997)

Back when fitness shows were all the rage, MTV put out The Grind, a long-running dance-centric workout series that featured music videos, performances, celebrity guests, and all kinds of dancing. Filmed in various locations around the country, including NYC, Hawaii, Florida, and California, The Grind was something you had to experience.

(Image credit: MTV)

Total Request (1998)

Before there was Total Request Live, or TRL as it’s been known over the years, there was Total Request. The short-lived show, which was also hosted by Carson Daly, consisted of a daily countdown of videos, but without the insanity, screaming fans, or random celebrity guests that made its successor much-watch TV in the late ‘90s and early 2000s.

(Image credit: MTV)

MTV Live (1997 - 1998)

In 1997, MTV Live launched and laid the groundwork for TRL the following year. And while it didn’t feature a daily countdown like its successor, Live did have celebrity appearances, music video premieres, reports from MTV News, and allowed the network to show off its brand new studio in the heart of Times Square.

(Image credit: MTV)

WebRIOT (1999 - 2000)

There have been a lot of great game shows over the years , and while webRIOT may not be on that list, the short-lived series was groundbreaking in its time. Debuting in 1999, the interactive game show allowed viewers to participate in daily trivia contests via the internet, which made it a fun experience during its short run. Oh, and Ahmet Zappa served as the over-the-top and eccentric host.

(Image credit: MTV)

Next (2005 - 2008)

MTV put out so many dating shows once the genre took off in the 2000s, and one of the most absurd was Next. Basically, a person would go on a series of blind dates with up to five other single people before deciding on who they’d like to see again. The best part was that some of the prospective daters wouldn’t even make it off the bus before the contestant yelled “Next!” and sent them packing.

(Image credit: MTV)

Andy Warhol's Fifteen Minutes (1985 - 1987)

Andy Warhol was one of the most iconic and transformative artists of the 20th century, so it should come as no surprise that the pop artist had his own MTV show back in the ‘80s. Lasting two years, Andy Warhol’s Fifteen Minutes featured interviews with musicians like the Ramones and Debbie Harry, and artists like William S. Burroughs and Yoko Ono, which made for wild and unpredictable TV.

(Image credit: MTV)

12 Angry Viewers (1997 - 1998)

12 Angry Viewers was an MTV music video show that went beyond being a daily countdown. During the show’s admittedly way-too-brief of a run, a group of 12 music fans would watch and rate different videos, with the winner of each episode getting more airtime on the network. Though there were some great moments like when the jury couldn’t get enough of Daft Punk’s “Around the World,” there were others where the panel berated videos into obscurity.

(Image credit: MTV)

You Wrote It, You Watch It (1993)

Throughout the early-to-mid 1990s, MTV made a few additions to the list of best sketch comedy shows , but it also put out some that have been largely forgotten. Just look at You Wrote It, You Watch It, a short-lived series that had Jon Stewart as the host and members of The State comedy group before they got their own show. Featuring recreations of letters sent by viewers, the show was absolutely bonkers, which makes its fate even more depressing.

(Image credit: MTV)

Bully Beatdown (2009 - 2011)

Back in 2009, MTV launched Bully Beatdown, a show in which MMA fighters would defend bullying victims by taking on their oppressors in the octagon. Hosted by Jason “Mayhem” Miller, the show ran for three seasons and featured multiple bullies on the receiving end of some gnarly blows.

(Image credit: MTV)

Spider-Man: The New Animated Series (2003)

There have been some great Spider-Man shows over the years, but also some that aren’t remembered as fondly, or at all. This is the case for Spider-Man: The Animated Series, a 2003 cell-shaded cartoon following Peter Parker (Neil Patrick Harris) as he tries to protect NYC from various threats. For some reason, the show never caught on.

(Image credit: MTV)

Just Say Julie (1989 - 1992)

Hosted by longtime MTV VJ Miss Julie Brown, Just Say Julie combined elements of comedy and traditional music video countdowns to create a unique and hilarious experience. Debuting in the late ‘80s, this Friday night program had everything you’d want: the latest and greatest videos, outrageous comedy bits, and a chaotic energy that was present throughout.

(Image credit: MTV)

The Sifl And Olly Show (1998 - 1999)

Before Liam Lynch took the world by storm with his 2003 surprise hit song “United States of Whatever,” he co-created The Sifl and Olly Show with Matt Crocco. Combining surrealist, absurdist, and sock puppets, the short-lived series was a hoot back in the summer of 1998. It was lo-fi, it was odd, and it was ridiculous, but this oft-forgotten show about two close-knit friends was something to behold.

(Image credit: MTV)

Making The Video (1999 - 2009)

From 1999 to 2009, MTV put out Making the Video, a docuseries about the development, production, and release of music videos from the likes of Britney Spears to Sisqo and Blink 182 to Eminem. You’d get so much great behind-the-scenes footage before the video finally premiered, which often made for an engaging and entertaining experience.

(Image credit: MTV)

Wonder Showzen (2005 - 2006)

Despite its appearance, Wonder Showzen was not a kids program, but instead a parody geared more towards adults. With animated sequences, puppets, kids saying some wild stuff, and so much more, there was one absurd moment after another.

(Image credit: MTV)

Cartoon Sushi (1997 - 1998)

Following the conclusion of Liquid Television, MTV gave Cartoon Sushi a go. A collection of international cartoons, including one from Magnus Carlsson, the artist behind Radiohead’s “Paranoid Android” music video. You never knew what you were going to get, which created a unique and diverse viewing experience.

(Image credit: MTV)

Fear (2000 - 2002)

Back in 2000, MTV unleashed Fear upon the world. Over the course of two seasons, the show followed groups of strangers as they were tasked with conducting intense and frightening paranormal investigations in old prisons, hospitals, factories, and schools. Creepy, atmospheric, and challenging at times, the show was a great addition to the genre.

(Image credit: MTV)

Human Giant (2007 - 2008)

Before they were big stars, Aziz Ansari, Rob Huebel, and Paul Scheer starred in the short-lived sketch comedy show, Human Giant. Around for just over a year, the hilarious and unique series had some great moments before it came to an end.

(Image credit: MTV)

A Shot At Love With Tila Tequila (2007)

When it comes to dating competition shows, A Shot at Love with Tila Tequilla is in a league of its own. Featuring both male and female contestants vying for the affection of the internet celebrity, this show was raucous, crude, absurd, and top-notch comedy (both intentional and unintentional).

(Image credit: MTV)

Austin Stories (1997 - 1998)

Way back in the ‘90s, when Austin wasn’t the megacity or tech capital it's known as today, it was a modest and strange city deep in the heart of Texas. That atmosphere and sensibility were at the center of the short-lived MTV sitcom called Austin Stories. Consisting of only 12 episodes, the cult show followed three locals as they explored the growing city and attempted to make sense of its weird characters.

(Image credit: MTV)

Al TV (1984 - 1999)

Weird Al was so ahead of his time, and that is seen in his AL TV comedy series. This series of specials was released between 1984 and 2006 and saw the prolific singer-songwriter and polka legend as he showcased videos, worked on bits, and parodied pretty much everything MTV represented at various times in its existence.

(Image credit: MTV)

Parental Control (2005 - 2010)

MTV was really throwing everything at the wall to see what would stick in the mid-to-late 2000s, which is how we got Parental Control. Over the course of five years, this show allowed parents to set their son or daughter up with new romantic partners in hopes they would dump their current significant other. There were some funny moments, some painfully awkward moments, and others that defied logic or reason.

(Image credit: MTV)

Totally Pauly (1990 - 1994, 1996)

Did you know that Pauly Shore had his own MTV show? Well, he did. From 1990 to 1994 and then again in 1997, the Bio-Dome and Son in Law star hosted Totally Pauly, which was essentially a combination of an interview show, a comedy special, and a music video showcase.

(Image credit: MTV)

Undressed (1999 - 2002)

MTV got into the soap opera game before the end of the ‘90s with Undressed, a steamy anthology series about young love, lust, and increasingly risque situations. Controversial at the time, Undressed ran for six seasons and featured up-and-coming actors like Pedro Pascal, Adam Brody, Christina Hendricks, and Katee Sackhoff.

(Image credit: MTV)

Remote Control (1987–1990)

Remote Control was on MTV for five seasons between 1987 and 1990, and during that time, the show saw countless contestants duke it out to see who knew the most about popular music, movies, and television. With skits, a wild set, and a list of hosts that included Ken Ober and Colin Quinn, there was so much to love.

(Image credit: MTV)

The Jenny McCarthy Show (1997)

After leaving Singled Out, Jenny McCarthy launched her own sketch comedy show in 1997. The Jenny McCarthy Show, which featured hilarious sketches, hilarious situations, and great musical performances from the era’s biggest bands, was only around for 19 episodes before calling it quits.

(Image credit: MTV)

Rockumentary (1989–1997)

VH1 had Behind the Music, but MTV had Rockumentary. Though not as self-serious as its counterpart, this long-running docuseries did offer fans a peek behind the curtain of their favorite bands of the era. Metallica, Eric Clapton, R.E.M., Aerosmith, and more were all featured on the program before it ended in 1997.

(Image credit: MTV)

Rich Girls (2003)

Before there was Keeping Up with the Kardashians there was Rich Girls, a short-lived reality show about Jaime Gleicher and Ally Hilfiger, two mainstays of the NYC socialite scene in the early 2000s. Ahead of its time, this series bounced between the Big Apple and places like Los Angeles, London, and the Hamptons.

(Image credit: MTV)

The Brothers Grunt (1994 - 1995)

Not all MTV animated shows were a hit, which was the case for The Brothers Grunt, a short-lived cartoon that ran on the network in the mid-90s. Created by Danny Antonucci, who’d go on to make Ed, Edd n Eddy on Cartoon Network before the end of the decade, the forgotten series centered on five humanoids trying to find their brother.

(Image credit: MTV)

MTV Sports (1992 - 1997)

Hosted by Dan Cortese and Gabrielle Reece, MTV Sports hit when extreme sports were taking over the sports landscape in the mid-1990s. On the air for five years, this docuseries featured everything from skateboarding to basketball and snowboarding to all kinds of watersports. It was radical, it was tubular, and sadly, it’s forgotten.

(Image credit: MTV)

Diary (1999 - 2014)

Launched in 2000, Diary was a very personal and intimate docuseries that followed the lives of artists like Aaliyah, Jack Black, Hilary Duff, Eminem, and Britney Spears, to name only a few. With the slogan “You think you know, but you have no idea” is something that many remember years later, even if they don’t have any idea about the show.

(Image credit: MTV)

Room Raiders (2003 - 2009)

Room Raiders is one of those shows that’s probably better off being forgotten. Basically, a person would go through three prospective dates’ bedrooms to learn more about them and see how they live their lives before making a decision.