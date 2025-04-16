I'm Digging NCIS: Tony And Ziva's Dramatic First Looks For Michael Weatherly And Cote De Pablo, But Tony Making Tali Laugh Is An Easy Favorite
Here's a taste of what's to come.
Have you been missing Tony DiNozzo and Ziva David in the NCIS-verse and have had your fill of watching their old NCIS episodes with your Paramount+ subscription. Good news, they’re finally returning to this procedural franchise for the aptly-named NCIS: Tony & Ziva, which will be exclusively available on the aforementioned streaming platform. We finally have our dramatic first looks at Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo reprising their characters, but I’m especially getting a kick out of seeing Tony making their daughter Tali laugh.
These photos from NCIS: Tony & Ziva’s first episode, titled “No Country is Safe,” accompanied the news that the spinoff will premiere sometime this fall on the 2025 TV schedule, as shared by TVLine. The show marks the first time Tony and Ziva have been onscreen together since the NCIS Season 11 episode “Past, Present, and Future,” meaning we’ll also finally see what they’re like parenting Tali, played by Isla Gie. Clearly Tony has no trouble amusing his daughter with funny faces, as seen below.
NCIS: Tony & Ziva picks back up with the title protagonist as they’re living in Paris, France, which is where Ziva was headed to reunite with Tony and Tali when she was last seen in NCIS Season 17. I’m glad we’re getting this lighthearted moment between father and daughter, if not several, as their lives are about to be thrown into disarray. Here’s a look at the family looking at something offscreen that appears to put them on edge.
Here we have Tony and Ziva appearing to drop Tali off at school, although given the environment, it’s unclear if this is where she normally gets her education or someplace temporary she’s going while her mother and father deal with the problems put on their plate in their new show.
You can see the rest of NCIS: Tony & Ziva’s first photos in the gallery at the bottom of the article. They include looks at new characters Claudette, played by Amita Suman, and Boris, played by Maximillian Osinski. The former is the Chief Technical Officer at the security company Tony runs, and the latter is a Russian ex-pat who’s one of the world’s best computer hackers.
Paramount Plus: from $7.99 a month/$79.99 a year
If you're eager to watch NCIS: Tony & Ziva, make sure you're subscribed to Paramount+. By doing so, you'll also have access to the rest of the NCIS franchise's deep catalog. Opt for the service's Essential plan or go ad-free and get double the catalog with Showtime through the Premium plan from $12.99 a month.
Other characters set to appear in the spinoff include Lara Rossi’s Sohpie, who served in the Special Intelligence Service and will be Tali’s caretaker; Juilan Ovenden’s Jonah, the Secretary General of Interpol, Nassima Benchicou’s Martine, who was once a French intelligence agent for the Directorate-General for Eternal Security, Terence Maynard’s Dr. Lang, an experienced therapist; and James D’Arcy as Henry, a high-ranking Interpol official. Behind the scenes, Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo are executive producing alongside showrunner John McNamara, Laurie Lieser, Christina Strain and Shelley Meals.
NCIS: Tony & Ziva began filming last summer in Budapest, the Canary Islands and Paris, and cameras stopped rolling in February. Now we have roughly half a year to go until its arrival, so keep checking back with CinemaBlend for more updates on what it has in store.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Connoisseur of Marvel, DC, Star Wars, John Wick, MonsterVerse and Doctor Who lore, Adam is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He started working for the site back in late 2014 writing exclusively comic book movie and TV-related articles, and along with branching out into other genres, he also made the jump to editing. Along with his writing and editing duties, as well as interviewing creative talent from time to time, he also oversees the assignment of movie-related features. He graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Journalism, and he’s been sourced numerous times on Wikipedia. He's aware he looks like Harry Potter and Clark Kent.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Lindsay Lohan Is Setting Up Her First TV Drama, And I Couldn't Be More Pumped About The Creative Team
Ahead Of Monarch: Legacy Of Monsters Season 2, I’m Excited About The New Stories Coming That Will Fill In Some Big Season 1 Gaps