I'm Digging NCIS: Tony And Ziva's Dramatic First Looks For Michael Weatherly And Cote De Pablo, But Tony Making Tali Laugh Is An Easy Favorite

We finally have our dramatic first looks at Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo reprising their characters, but I'm especially getting a kick out of seeing Tony making their daughter Tali laugh.

These photos from NCIS: Tony & Ziva’s first episode, titled “No Country is Safe,” accompanied the news that the spinoff will premiere sometime this fall on the 2025 TV schedule, as shared by TVLine. The show marks the first time Tony and Ziva have been onscreen together since the NCIS Season 11 episode “Past, Present, and Future,” meaning we’ll also finally see what they’re like parenting Tali, played by Isla Gie. Clearly Tony has no trouble amusing his daughter with funny faces, as seen below.

NCIS: Tony & Ziva picks back up with the title protagonist as they’re living in Paris, France, which is where Ziva was headed to reunite with Tony and Tali when she was last seen in NCIS Season 17. I’m glad we’re getting this lighthearted moment between father and daughter, if not several, as their lives are about to be thrown into disarray. Here’s a look at the family looking at something offscreen that appears to put them on edge.

Here we have Tony and Ziva appearing to drop Tali off at school, although given the environment, it’s unclear if this is where she normally gets her education or someplace temporary she’s going while her mother and father deal with the problems put on their plate in their new show.

You can see the rest of NCIS: Tony & Ziva’s first photos in the gallery at the bottom of the article. They include looks at new characters Claudette, played by Amita Suman, and Boris, played by Maximillian Osinski. The former is the Chief Technical Officer at the security company Tony runs, and the latter is a Russian ex-pat who’s one of the world’s best computer hackers.

Other characters set to appear in the spinoff include Lara Rossi’s Sohpie, who served in the Special Intelligence Service and will be Tali’s caretaker; Juilan Ovenden’s Jonah, the Secretary General of Interpol, Nassima Benchicou’s Martine, who was once a French intelligence agent for the Directorate-General for Eternal Security, Terence Maynard’s Dr. Lang, an experienced therapist; and James D’Arcy as Henry, a high-ranking Interpol official. Behind the scenes, Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo are executive producing alongside showrunner John McNamara, Laurie Lieser, Christina Strain and Shelley Meals.

NCIS: Tony & Ziva began filming last summer in Budapest, the Canary Islands and Paris, and cameras stopped rolling in February. Now we have roughly half a year to go until its arrival, so keep checking back with CinemaBlend for more updates on what it has in store.

