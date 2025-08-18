And Just Like That’s Sarah Jessica Parker And An EP On Whether The Series Finale Is ‘Course Correction’ For Sex And The City’s Ending
Here's what they said.
Sex and The City is an HBO Shows that got people talking, and is arguably one of the network's most iconic titles. It's spinoff And Just Like That aired for three seasons for those with a HBO Max subscription, and recently wrapped its two-part finale. Sarah Jessica Parker and creator Michael Patrick King were recently asked if the Carrie's ending was "course correcting" the original show's ending, and they both got honest about that ongoing discourse.
And Just Like That's series finale has been getting some flack online, but fans are generally happy that Carrie Bradshaw ended up on her own, rather than with a man. In a conversation with Vanity Fair, SJP was asked if this ending was meant to fix the protagonist ending up with Big on SATC. She said:
Points were made. While it sounds like And Just Like That wasn't specifically trying to fix a wrong from the Sex and the City finale, she admits that Carrie's decision to be comfortable without a romantic partner is probably influenced by her previous decisions. That includes her marriage to Big and her ill-fated reunion with Aidan on the spinoff. I'm just glad she finally got out of that latter relationship and its toxicity.
Another person who has a unique perspective on Carrie's fate is Michael Patrick King, who created, wrote, produced, and directed both Sex and the City and And Just Like That. In the same article, he offered his perspective on how both shows have ended, specifically for our protagonist Ms. Bradshaw. In his words:
This really does make sense, and Carrie finally allowing herself to be comfortable without a man in her life shows years worth of growth for the beloved character. While she enjoyed her fling with Duncan, she's not expecting her fellow writer to return in any significant way. And with both Aidan and Big in the rear view for good, she's instead allowing herself to take up all the space in her life (and that gorgeous house).
King spoke more about how he decided to end the stories for various characters in And Just Like That, including Carrie Bradshaw herself. He explained his goal behind the series finale, offering:
It's always fascinating to see the creative process behind shows like And Just Like That, and I have to wonder how fans will feel after reading these comments from both Michael Patrick King and Sarah Jessica Parker. After all, we might never see these beloved characters again.
Personally, I blame And Just Like That ending after Season 3 on all the folks who constantly talked crap about the show online. While I liked to poke fun at the show occasionally in private, one can only imagine how all the hate watching reports affected King and when he decided to end the spinoff. Personally I would have loved a longer run, so maybe SJP and King will find a way to collaborate in the future.
And Just Like That's entire is on HBO Max as part of the 2025 TV premiere list, as is every episode of Sex and the City. Only time will tell if we'll ever return to this beloved universe.
