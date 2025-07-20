Chris Hemsworth Totally Felt Like An 'Elder' Millennial On The Set Of Avengers: Doomsday (And My How Things Have Changed In 10 Years)

It’s hard to believe that it’s been more than 10 years since the first Avengers movie premiered. Actors like Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson and Chris Evans made history when they appeared in the Marvel Cinematic Universe's first big, team-up flick. Now, some “but not all” of the MCU's OGs are reuniting for the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday, Hemsworth gets real on feeling like an “elder” millennial on set, and it really speaks to just how much times have changed.

Those who were like me were probably delighted upon learning that Hemsworth was one of the many MCU actors joining Doomsday. What's known about the upcoming Marvel movie so far is that veterans of the Avengers, the Fantastic Four, the X-Men, and the New Avengers will be going up against Doctor Doom. While speaking with Deadline, Hemsworth -- who's reprising his role as Thor -- was asked about working on the film, and I love how candid he was about embracing his age amongst the ensemble:

It’s fantastic to be back together with a lot of the old cast and a lot of new cast and kind of feel like one of the elders now. And I remember 10 years ago, I was kind of looking around going, ‘Oh wow, what am I doing?’ And now all of a sudden, I’m sort of [...] I don’t know about a teacher, but I’m sort of—I’m older, that’s for sure!

Oh, Chris Hemsworth, you still don’t look a day over 20! Yet it’s still such a startling reality how long it’s been since he and the bankable MCU actors first assembled for The Avengers, which opened in 2012.

Robert Downey Jr., Paul Rudd, Mark Ruffalo, Jeremy Renner and more were in their 40s when they started in the MCU. However, Chris Evans was 30 when Captain America: The First Avenger was released. Scarlett Johansson and Chris Hemsworth were in their 20s when they debuted as Black Widow and Thor. (Now, I’m starting to feel old.)

To think that back in 2009, when Chris Hemsworth was in negotiations to play Thor, he almost said no to the Marvel role, because it would be a six-picture deal. It’s a good thing the Melbourne native changed his mind, though, as Thor has had one of the best character arcs of the MCU. He evolved from an arrogant warrior to a deeply layered hero, which makes me psyched for his return in Avengers: Doomsday.

Plot details on the latest film involving Earth's Mightiest Heroes are slim. What is known, from a behind-the-scenes standpoint, is that Hemsworth didn't want to get Love and Thunder jacked for his latest turn as the God of Thunder. His personal trainer said this time around, the actor has been eating 4-5 meals a day, compared to the ten he'd eat in preparation for that fourth Thor flick. His regimen may be changing, but you better believe he’s building his biceps to look superhero fit to take on Doctor Doom.

Chris Hemsworth may not be as young as he used to be, but that doesn't mean he still won't crush his Marvel duties. If anything, he can show the newbie actors a thing or two about what it takes to carry a popular franchise with heart, humor and crowd-pleasing action. It may have been over a decade since the Avengers first got together, but the ideals of this superhero clan are timeless.

Stay in the know on Avengers: Doomsday, which hits theaters on December 18, 2026. In the meantime, stream the MCU films using a Disney+ subscription.