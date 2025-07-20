NCIS, Will Trent Stars And More Share The Love After Wilmer Valderrama Announces Birth Of Second Child, And I Fully Agree With All The Name Comments

Wilmer Valderrama is likely gearing up to jump back into Nick Torres mode for NCIS’ upcoming 23rd season arriving as part of CBS’ Fall TV lineup, but a little something else has come along to adorably take up all of his available attention for the next, oh, 18 years and then some. The actor revealed he and partner Amanda Pacheco welcomed their second child together this month, and tons of other celebs showered the couple with loving comments.

Congratulations To Wilmer Valderrama And Amanda Pacheco

Taking to Instagram to unveil the newest addition to his growing family, Valderrama shared that they now have a baby boy to complement their four-year-old daughter Nakano, whose 2021 birth was also celebrated by the actor's many famous friends. The That ‘70s Show vet waited until more than a week had passed before going public with the news, noting that the kiddo was born on July 11, 2025, and that they gave him the fantabulous name of Wolf Monte Valderrama.

Check out the cutesy-wootsy pictures below.

A post shared by Wilmer Valderrama (@wilmervalderrama) A photo posted by on

Gotta love how happy and loving everyone looks while holding this new bundle of joy, especially Nakano, who seems downright peachy about having a li’l brother. One can only hope those positive sibling feelings carry on throughout life. Not that I'm speaking from experience or anything.

NCIS' Adam Rodriguez, AGT's Terry Crews And Many More Share Congratulatory Messages

The celebs came out in full force to heap kind words and thoughts in the direction of Wilmer Valderrama and his no doubt exhausted fiancée. From NCIS co-stars to stars of other past and present CBS projects and beyond. I can't think of many other celebs who would earn kind words from Terminator 2 vet Robert Patrick, Desperate Housewives' Eva Longoria and NSYNC's Lance Bass all at the same time.

Below are many (but not all) of the responses shared by others in the world of acting:

Adam Rodriguez ( NCIS ): 🙌❤️🙌

Diona Reasonover ( NCIS ): ❤️

Ramón Rodríguez ( Will Trent ): Congratulations brother!!! What a blessing! 🥳🥹🙏🏼

AJ Buckley ( SEAL Team ): Yes!

Daniel Dae Kim ( Butterfly ): Congrats my friend!!!

Hassie Harrison ( Yellowstone ): ❤️❤️❤️❤️

Terry Crews ( America's Got Talent ): Congrats to you both!!!❤️❤️❤️❤️

Carmina Garay ( Diary of a Future President ): OMG!!! Congratulations!!! He is absolutely beautiful 🥰

Angela Sarafyan ( Superman ): Congratulations ❤️

Robert Patrick ( Reacher ): 🙌 congratulations!!

Stephanie Suganami ( Opus ): congratulations ♡

Lucy DeVito ( Little Demon ): Congratulations!!!! So much love!!❤️❤️❤️

Jamie Camill ( Jane the Virgin ): So this was the family matter you needed to attend… YEAH BABY! Huge congrats to both! Beautiful baby, will always be filled with love, health and blessings… And uncles that will take good care of him 🥰🥰

Eva Longoria ( Only Murders in the Building ): Congratulations!!!!!!

Harold Perrineau (From): Congrats brother

Strangely enough, perhaps, I didn't see any of Valderrama's That '70s Show castmates chiming in with comments, but that's hardly indicative of anything, as several of them aren't active on social media, and are possibly quicker to reach out via text or phone calls.

In any case, several major names from the musical side of the entertainment industry also chimed in with supportive reactions, as seen below:

Natalie Imbruglia: Congrats 🩵🩵

Lance Bass: 🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌

Frankie J: ❤️❤️❤️

DJ Paul KOM 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽

Gloria Estefan: May he be blessed with a wonderful life in the arms of his beautiful family! Felicitaciones, hermano! ❤️❤️❤️

Beyond all the general good vibes pointed in the actor's direction, I also wanted to share some of the comments specifically championing the couple's choice to name their son Wolf Monte Valderrama, since I fully agree with the notion that it's a badass name. Here are a few of those comments, with the first shared by a Real Housewives of Beverly Hill vet.

Congrats, great name - Garcelle Beauvais ( RHOBH )

Love his name🥹 Congrats! - @jessi.jackson13

He is perfect and his NAME 🥹❤️congratulations to you both and Nakano ✨✨✨✨

That's Special Agent Wolf to you ❤️💙 - @quinn_the_traveler

Congrats to you both ❤the name too💙 - @charlotte_ellen2015

Love his name! Congratulations 💙 - @staceylangfordsmith

Will Valderrama's new-daddy exhaustion be on display whenever NCIS returns? Fans will get to see Torres back in action during the 2025 TV schedule when Season 23 premieres on CBS on Tuesday, October 14, at 8:00 p.m., followed by new episodes from the sophomore seasons of NCIS: Origins and NCIS: Sydney. Episodes will be available to stream the next day with a Paramount+ subscription.