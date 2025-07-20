Jeff Bezos’ Wedding: ‘No One Signed NDAs,’ But Insider Speaks Out On Celebs Refusing To Be Photographed

One might think that Jeff Bezos’ recent wedding to Lauren Sànchez also doubled as the social event of the year — a place to see and be seen. The pair welcomed a list of celebrity guests that ranged from Tom Brady and Usher to Bill Gates and Oprah Winfrey and much of the Kardashian-Jenner family. Apparently, that wasn’t the case, at least for some, as one attendee revealed that some celebs refused to be photographed.

Jeff Bezos’ wedding was — to no one’s surprise — a truly lavish affair, reportedly costing $50 million for three days of festivities in Italy that had guests like Sydney Sweeney partying all night long. But, if you think the revelers were sworn to secrecy, you’d be mistaken. Sara Foster, daughter of David Foster, described her experience on The World’s First Podcast:

No, no one signed NDAs.

That is actually really surprising to me, especially with so many high-profile celebrities apparently letting loose on the Italian getaway. Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sànchez may not have stopped people from gossiping and posting to social media about their big day but, apparently, some people took steps to practice discretion anyway.

Sara Foster said there were “definitely a lot of people that were not photographed” over the weekend. She refused to name names, saying:

I can’t. I mean, that’s, like, so lame. I’m not gonna do that, but it’s very interesting how many people went un-photographed.... It was definitely a very interesting setup.

Her comments are pretty vague, so it’s not clear if she’s talking about people who we knew were on the guest list who simply didn’t want to be photographed, or if there were some attendees who kept their presence quiet altogether.

The multimillion-dollar affair was not without controversy, after all. There were protests in the streets of Venice, bringing awareness to the negative effects of mass tourism on the city. Critics also took issue with the billionaire’s lavish display of wealth as people around the globe experience difficult economic times.

Sara Foster herself said she was surprised at the pushback she got for attending the event, after she posted photos to her Instagram. She argued the wedding weekend did not feel at all like how it was portrayed in the media, saying:

There’s nothing — it’s so interesting how the optics were this over the top, you know, protesters…it’s just not, it’s not what it was. It actually felt very intimate.

Most of us will never know for sure what the vibes of the Bezos-Sànchez wedding were — like why Leonardo DiCaprio’s girlfriend was wearing a Gisele Bündchen dress (and what she did to destroy it), or if wedding attendees were whispering about Kylie Jenner possibly committing a huge faux pas.

Amongst those left in the dark are Charlize Theron, who didn’t hold back her opinion of the $50 million party, and Meghan Markle, who was allegedly reeling over not receiving an invitation to the Italian weekend getaway.

At least with no NDAs in place, they still have the opportunity to get all the tea second-hand … possibly even including which celebs didn’t want to be photographed there.