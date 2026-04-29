An NCIS Star Is Totally 'Hoping' To Join LL Cool J's New York Spinoff, And I Would Love This

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the NCIS episode "Bad Impressions." Stream the episode with a Paramount+ subscription and read at your own risk!

As LL Cool J's Sam wraps up his time on NCIS, a star of the show has signaled her interest in appearing on his upcoming New York spinoff. Diona Reasonover shared her hopes that Kasie will show up to aid Sam once in a while once the show is off and rolling on the 2026 TV schedule.

Reasonover's comments come after an episode in which Kasie and Sam teamed up in an attempt to prove she wasn't responsible for a murder. They were successful, and while the episode ended with her deleting her program that could've made her a billionaire, she seemed to have zero regrets. Sam said his goodbyes, but the actress told TVInsider she'd be open to a reunion on his New York spinoff:

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That’s what I’m hoping for. I’m like, OK, flying in New York, here I come. I can appear on Zoom. I was like, wherever your lab is. I’m excited.

While there are some haters out there regarding the NCIS spinoff, it seems Diona Reasonover is hoping her Kasie can get a bit of extra screen time on the upcoming CBS procedural. I'm right there with her in hoping, because I loved how Sam and Kasie teamed up in the latest episode.

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After Kasie realized someone was using her EDNA program to try to frame her for murder, Sam smuggled her out of the area to visit her ex-girlfriend, Joanna. Sam played the role of mediator between the two, which ultimately led to them successfully getting the notebook that exonerates her. I can't wait to see if the "talking stick" he used in their meeting comes into play in the spinoff, and if Kasie can show up to speak to its effectiveness.

Even if Kasie doesn't get a chance to appear on the NCIS spinoff, I think she needs more storylines in general. Her standalone episode and others where she takes center stage are great, and I've been saying this for years. Send Diona Reasonover to the New York set!

I credit a lot of this episode's entertainment to Sam, who LL Cool J plays a big part in bringing to life. Whether it's taking Kasie to meet an ex or encouraging Jimmy Palmer to open up to the rest of the NCIS team, his positivity has left a shining mark on the team in just two episodes. He'll be a great lead of the new series, and maybe even mentor a few younger agents on that show as well.

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NCIS continues with new episodes on CBS on Tuesdays at 8:00 p.m. ET. Sam is finally done with his layover and on his way to Dubai to go help out a friend, and I can't help but wonder if that's entirely unrelated to the sideplot or it's going to factor into the New York story as well.