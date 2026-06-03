NBA's Victor Wembanyama Took The Spurs To A Movie To ‘Wind Down’ Ahead Of The Finals, And His Choice Is Making Me LOL

Victor Wembanyama is being called a "demon," and that's before he even takes a shot in the NBA Finals. The San Antonio Spurs superstar shocked the internet after word got out that he took his teammates to see Obsession to "wind down" after they won Game 7 of the Western Conference Finals.

As the Spurs prepare to face off against the New York Knicks on the 2026 TV schedule, NBA writer @MikeCWright shared the news that the all-star treated his team to a showing of Obsession to help them relax ahead of the biggest series of their careers. Take a look:

Source confirms that Victor Wembanyama treated the team to a screening of the movie Obsession as the Spurs tried to wind down from the emotional toll of Game 7 heading into the Finals.

I couldn't believe it when I saw it, especially after all the reviews I've read about Obsession. Sure, defeating the defending champions the Oklahoma City Thunder put the team through hell, but could that make witnessing the haunting scenes of this trending horror movie feel relaxing?

Latest Videos From Watch full video here:

Fortunately, I'm not the only one who questioned and laughed at Victor Wembanyama's movie choice. Plenty of people on X reacted to the news, both with amusement and confusion that he picked Obsession of all movies to take the San Antonio Spurs to:

IDK if that’s the movie I would unwind too but to each their own. 😅 - @pmeredith77

Winding down from a high-stakes Game 7 by watching a movie literally called 'Obsession' is severe psycho behavior, I love it 😭 - @BiatchPuhleez

Unwinding to some mental horror after a huge win as a way toughen up fairs actual demon - @Zizzrick

And how was that supposed to calm them down?🥴 - @leeknelly

The Spurs won Game 7 and still chose suffering. - @Iknownyou_

I'd be curious to hear what the rest of the team thought, though I've long suspected Victor Wembanyama was a horror fan. He showed up for an NBA game dressed as Slenderman back in 2023 during a Halloween game, though that might've been the only costume he could wear with his seven-foot-four frame.

I'm also a bit surprised to see Victor Wembanyama opt to take the team to see Obsession when The Mandalorian and Grogu is still in theaters. Wemby is a big Star Wars fan and took some time out of his busy schedule to meet up with cast members in the past. Perhaps this is further evidence of the stranglehold that horror made by YouTube stars has on society right now, or he'd already seen it.

Hopefully the movie was a good distraction, as the San Antonio Spurs face their biggest challenge yet entering the NBA Finals. The New York Knicks have a solid team backed by a passionate fanbase, with big supporters like Timothée Chalamet, Spike Lee, and Ben Stiller. We'll see if the lights are too bright for the young superstar, but given how casually he dismissed Britney Spears when she tried to run up on him a while back, I don't think he's feeling the pressure.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Catch the 2026 NBA Finals on ABC, and see who between San Antonio and New York walks away with a championship. Hopefully the drama is as tense as it was last year, and we get another movie-worthy matchup between two talented teams.