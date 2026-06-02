NCIS' Sean Murray Reacted To Season 23's Big Reveals For McGee, And He's Got Me Psyched To See Where It's Headed

NCIS Season 23 ended on a wild note, but Sean Murray is excited about what it could mean for Tim McGee. With the 2026 TV schedule promising some resolution to McGee's son pulling a gun on Torres, the actor reveled in what this could mean for his character in the episodes ahead. Now, I really can't wait for the show to return so we can see how this all unfolds.

Murray was a guest on the official NCIS podcast, Partners & Probies. During his conversation with co-stars Diona Reasonover and Brian Dietzen, the hosts mentioned that Season 23 revealed a lot of McGee's past, and of course, ended with a wild cliffhanger that the showrunner had already mildly spoiled a bit. Even so, the actor talked about what we all learned and how he expects that to impact his character going forward:

We're putting McGee through the ringer a little bit in terms of stuff and, you know, one of the things that I've always felt is McGee has always kind of planned his life in a certain kind of way and needs things kind of compartmentalized. And anything that throws that off balance is going to be, for me -- I think that's a fun thing to play with that trying to find the center.

Can McGee find his center after his son was shot by a fellow agent or the other way around? My guess is he may struggle to find his way, and it's that massive shake-up that delights Sean Murray and keeps him excited for the series decades into playing the character.

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While CinemaBlend previously speculated that Sean Murray might be written off of NCIS, it seems like there's still plenty in the tank to cover when it comes to him. It's a good thing too, as he's the one with the closest connection to Gibbs, who sneakily returned to help Alden Parker take care of Director Vance's killer. While Mark Harmon's character didn't appear onscreen, he was alluded to after it was said the killer was a proficient sniper, and Parker cooked up some "fresh Alaskan salmon," presumably having received it from Gibbs.

We've learned that this moment will be big for Parker and may reveal that the latest head of the division isn't as squeaky clean as viewers might've thought. I would think that as one of the team's most senior members, it may be on McGee to put Parker in check and ensure that the NCIS team as a whole continues to operate on the right side of the law and not be as corrupt as those they've fought.

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Stream NCIS right now over on Paramount+. Between the Essential plan running $8.99 a month and the ad-free Premium option at $13.99 a month, there's plenty to choose from with Paramount+. But if you want to watch your favorite shows and movies, and save some money doing so, sign up for an annual plan.

NCIS will return to CBS in the fall, and it will be joined by LL Cool J's NCIS: New York. Get ready for all sorts of crime procedural fun when the fall season kicks off, and maybe some real adversity for McGee in Season 24.