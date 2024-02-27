Why NCIS' Kasie Should Spend Less Time In The Crime Lab, And More Time Out In The Field

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the NCIS episode "Lifeline." Read at your own risk!

NCIS is wasting no time in getting into the lives of its main characters in Season 21. Just two episodes after wrapping up Torres' personal arc, it was Kasie Hines' time to shine. "Lifeline" was an honest look at how the character is doing as of late and proved it's high time she spends less time in the basement lab and more time out in the field.

Kasie and the rest of the NCIS team participated in a "Walk A Mile" day, in which they were all shadowing coworkers who did jobs outside of their own. Kasie was on dispatch, which, according to her co-worker, is a pretty tame job. So, of course, this meant Kasie had to get caught up in helping a CIA agent in hiding expose a leaker in their agency and prevent a bomb from going off at the CIA headquarters. Here's what we saw that makes me believe that Kasie needs more time in the field and less time in the lab.

Kasie Has Great Communication Skills

It's fitting that the previous week's NCIS episode snuck in a nod to Abby Sciuto after Kasie replaced the former forensic scientist. She is easily the most charismatic of the characters on the team, in my book, and her communication skills are second to none.

Unfortunately, she's spent so much time hanging out in the lab and being pestered for answers by the field agents that I don't think she gets to shine as much as she should. Give her some time in the field, and I think she'd inject some real energy into the series that'd ensure it keeps going on just as strong in Season 41 as it has in Season 21.

She's Fearless To A Fault (Which Is Entertaining)

My favorite moment from the latest episode was when Kasie believed she was kidnapped by the CIA agent in hiding and stole his gun with the intention of shooting him. It was a badass moment that required nerves of steel.

Unfortunately, she failed to realize the gun didn't have the clip in and wasn't loaded, so it's a good thing that the agent wasn't trying to kill her. Still, having someone willing to be fearless in the face of danger is a vital skill in NCIS, even if she does need a bit more situational awareness.

We Need More Kasie In Episodes

Take a look back at Kasie's past NCIS episodes with a Paramount+ subscription, and you'll see why I'm so ready for more of the character. Actress Diona Reasonover is an underrated gem in the cast. I know she told CinemaBlend years ago the science bits are part of why she loves the show, but her one-liners and scenes are always some of the best in an episode. After seeing her take up a good chunk of the latest episode and help save the day, I'm ready for more jokes and less of her hanging out in the basement and getting lonely.

NCIS airs on CBS on Mondays at 9:00 p.m. ET. As Season 21 continues on the network, be sure to keep an eye on our 2024 TV schedule and get a look at everything that's coming to television in the coming weeks.