I Never Understood Why Shaq Became A DJ After Retiring From The NBA, But I Get It After Hearing His Explanation

Since the conclusion of his 19-year NBA career, Shaquille O’Neal has immersed himself in a number of different enterprises. He’s teamed up with a plethora of brands and has appeared in various commercials as a result. And, of course, the former center is a co-host on Inside the NBA (which may be ending soon). On top of all that, Shaq is also a DJ, who goes by the moniker DJ Diesel. I’d honestly always wondered what encouraged Shaq to get into that business and, thanks to his explanation, I now understand completely.

It’s long been known that Shaq has a thing for music, given he’s been rapping for decades now. (He’s even declared himself the GOAT of athlete-rappers .) Still, when he retired in 2011, I never imagined that I’d see him working on a turntable while music blasts around him. The four-time NBA champion addressed his work while speaking with People and explained that DJ’ing gives him something the game of basketball used to provide:

I started DJing because it gives me the same adrenaline boost that a championship game would give me. I was lost because I had planned to retire two years after I retired. So I wasn't really prepared. … I've been playing since I was 14 years old and always had that step into the arena feeling of the game. I always had that hour and a half or so. And when I stopped playing, I didn't have that.

Based on what I’ve seen and experienced, a place can certainly be electric when a DJ is doing their job right. Still, when it comes to the former Los Angeles Laker, I never considered what such a boost of energy could do for him. It’s hard to match the energy of a sporting event, especially a high-stakes basketball game. The former LSU star went on to explain how he discovered the electric and addictive nature of DJing:

I went to this concert and I got the same feeling again. I was like, 'You know what? I used to do this. Lemme see if I can pick it up again.' So yeah, it's fun, but it only lasts an hour and a half.

Musical magic like that does indeed only last for a limited amount of time. However, it’s definitely cool that Shaquille O’Neal has found a way to hold onto that immense energy he was so used to experiencing. Many of his performances are posted to YouTube and, based on the videos, it definitely seems to enjoy what he does.

The music business aside, the dominant big man could seemingly find himself without a major gig this time next year. It’s looking more likely that TNT’s Inside the NBA will end early next summer amid the 2025 TV schedule . That’s because parent company Warner Bros. Discovery has apparently lost the rights to the broadcast rights to the eponymous basketball league. It would be a shame to lose the show (which fans are trying to save) , as the public would be without Shaq and Charles Barkley’s funny moments . Still, sources theorize that Shaq’s post-Inside career could still be quite viable, as it’s believed that he’ll be a hot commodity if he becomes a TV free agent.

Whatever happens on that front, though, I’d expect Shaquille O’Neal to continue DJ’ing as long as he’s able to. Those who enjoy high-energy beats should do themselves a favor and check out DJ Diesel when he performs next. And, based on O’Neal’s latest comments, b-ball fans looking for the same energy that accompanies games, should attend an event as well.