Shaq Declared Himself The GOAT Of Athlete-Rappers But Also Name Dropped Some Sports Veterans That Deserve Praise

Shaquille O’Neal is known for being one of the most impactful figures within the world of basketball. His heroics on the hardwood alone aren’t what made him the pop culture icon he is today, though. (And no, I’m not talking about his leading role in the ‘90s family film Kazaam.) Over the years, the former NBA center and aspiring underwear model also made a name for himself as a hip hop artist and has released several albums. He continues to make music now and just recently declared himself to be the GOAT (greatest of all time) when it comes to athlete-rappers. However, he also name-dropped a few other notable sports veterans that deserve praise.

Later this month, the iconic athlete and entertainer will mark the 30th anniversary of his debut album, Shaq Diesel. Not too many people were probably sure of what to expect from the music production upon its release, but it actually ended up striking a chord with audiences. In addition to producing hit singles like “(I Know I Got) Skillz” and “I’m Outstanding,” the record also went platinum and set the tone for the big man’s rap career. The revered Los Angeles Laker alum doesn’t release new music quite as frequently these days, but he still wants the youngbloods to know he set the tone amongst rapping sports stars:

I got a couple of freestyles. It's all competition for me, so when I hear other people that say, 'I'm a better athlete-rapper than Shaq,' I gotta step up. Nothing personal. I just have to let these people know who paved the way.

After dropping his first album, Shaquille O’Neal released Shaq-Fu: Da Return in 1994, which proved to be moderately successful. He followed that up with You Can't Stop the Reign and Respect in 1996 and 1998, respectively. Earlier this year, O’Neal – who does a number of DJ gigs nowadays – marked the debut of his first EDM album, Gorilla Warfare. So needless to say, he’s definitely had his fair share of experience with the music industry. Even those who may not think he’s the best have to admit that he was one of the first people to prove an NBA star could become a successful musician.

Shaq went on to say, during his interview with TMZ , that he considers himself mostly retired from rap partially because there “wasn’t enough money in that game” for him. He still enjoys collaborating with young artists, who he’ll definitely size up when it comes to music careers. Nevertheless, amid the chat, he gave credit where credit was due when he name-dropped NBA player Damian Lillard and a few others:

When people say they’re better than the Diesel, that means you wanna compete, so I just like competing. I put stuff out, they put stuff out and we let the people decide who the number one is. I know who the number one is. I'ma always say myself is number one, but they got a lot of the guys out there that are coming. You know, Dame Lillard’s really nice. He’s nice, Iman Shumpert can go. Antonio Brown can go.

Damian Lillard – who was recently part of a blockbuster trade that sent him from the Portland Trailblazers to the Milwaukee Bucks – has four albums under his belt. Former New York Knick Iman Shumpert possesses an EP, while Super Bowl winner Antonio Brown has released music over the past few years. A thumbs up from Shaq is pretty big, and I’d be honored to get such a shout-out myself.

When he’s not sharing his thoughts on fellow athlete-rappers though, Shaq is participating in other activities, like getting into championship shape or generously paying a bill for an entire restaurant . Don’t get it twisted, though. He may not release tracks as often and doesn’t (seriously) put too much stock in titles. But if someone – like the stars he shouted out – claims to be a better rapper, he’ll gleefully lay out his resume as The Diesel.