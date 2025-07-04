Inside The NBA’s Kenny Smith Used A Boxing Analogy To Sum Up Charles Barkley And His Other Co-Stars, And I Love Just How Perfect It Is
Kenny Smith paints quite a picture.
One of the biggest reasons why Inside the NBA has been so successful for so long is that it features a dais of highly entertaining personalities. That panel is made up of Ernie Johnson, Kenny Smith, Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley. All four men have great, on-screen chemistry and compliment each other quite well. Someone could compare them to a humorous (and sometimes raucous) orchestra. However, Smith likened himself and his cohorts to specific boxing veterans, and his take is so on point.
Kenny Smith has been a member of the Inside cast for over two decades now, and the show’s current lineup of hosts has been intact for 14 years now. So, needless to say, Smith is more than familiar with the three men who sit at the table with him. The former Houston Rocket recently sat down with The New Yorker for a wide-ranging interview about his life and career. When it came to describing his co-stars on the beloved (former) TNT show, Smith laid it like so:
The notion of three former basketball players being compared to boxing legends may be somewhat ironic. However, I can’t think of a better way to sum up all four of Inside the NBA’s hosts. Charles Barkley says some wild things and, in the process, he can deliver some verbal haymakers, but Shaquille O’Neal is a heavyweight in his own right and can deliver a serious blow. The notion of Ernie Johnson (who’s compared himself to a “rogue traffic cop”) is also fitting, as he does indeed make attempts to clean up any boo boos on set.
Kenny Smith is also correct in comparing himself to the scrappy Sugar Ray Leonard and Floyd Mayweather. He may not go for the proverbial knockout like his co-stars, but he can wear someone down with information. So this all begs one question: who tends to bleed the most? Smith answered that very query when it was posed to him later in the conversation:
The Diesel does indeed put himself through quite a bit on set, as he’s been shoved into many Christmas trees in his time. Of course, he does it for viewers’ amusement, and the feat is appreciated whenever it happens. The same is also true of Shaq and Charles Barkley’s humorous antics, which often go viral. All in all, the Inside crew have a special bond (and they have the coordinating holiday shirts and photoshoot to prove it).
As of late, there’s been a lot of speculation as to whether the quartet’s famous show will maintain its format and style due to its impending move to ESPN. Charles Barkley expressed concerns about what’s to come and, during his recent interview, even Kenny Smith admitted to being “uncomfortable” about potential format changes. Nevertheless, insiders claim the show won’t be changed, and Smith himself believes the program “will translate” accordingly.
Hopefully, Kenny Smith’s prediction proves to be correct, considering how entertaining the show has been in its current form. I don’t know about you but I’m ready to see more of Smith and co. duking it in the proverbial boxing ring that is Inside the NBA.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Erik Swann is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He began working with the publication in 2020 when he was hired as Weekend Editor. Today, he continues to write, edit and handle social media responsibilities over the weekend. On weekdays, he also writes TV and movie-related news and helps out with editing and social media as needed. He graduated from the University of Maryland, where he received a degree in Broadcast Journalism. After shifting into multi-platform journalism, he started working as a freelance writer and editor before joining CB. Covers superheroes, sci-fi, comedy, and almost anything else in film and TV. He eats more pizza than the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.