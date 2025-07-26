See The Hilarious Moment A Tiny CBS Employee Had To Mic Up Shaq

There are many reasons why Shaquille O’Neal was considered one of the greatest basketball players of all time. It goes without saying that the basketball hall of famer was known for his powerful dunking abilities, but but the 7-foot-1-inch player was certainly taller than many of his opponents as well. That unique height has led to some particularly memorable moments for him, too. To that point, fans have to see the way a small CBS employee had to mic up O'Neal.

Shaq is one of the many former athletes who've gone into broadcasting, as he's currently a co-host of Inside the NBA. Still, he takes the time to engage in TV interviews on issues that matter most to him. Recently, before prepping for his CBS Mornings interview about helping students reach their college dreams, the four-time NBA champion needed to get his mic setup straight. As can be seen in the video below, an employee hilariously needed a step ladder to get Shaq hooked up:

A post shared by CBS Mornings (@cbsmornings) A photo posted by on

So that’s how you mic a 7-foot-1-inch legend! I never would have guessed that it involved climbing up a step ladder. Then again, I’m pretty short myself, so I’d probably have to do the same thing to try to reach up to Shaquille O'Neal.

As funny as the video is, one of the most endearing parts of it is seeing Shaquille O’Neal put his hand on the back of the CBS employee so she wouldn’t fall. After all, we wouldn't want to any accidents to occur when mic-ing up a gentle giant. O'Neal's assistance furthers the notion that he's a true team player and that there’s always room for kindness -- and a sturdy step stool.

More on Shaq (Image credit: TNT) I Love That Shaq Dropped A Massive Tip While Visiting A Restaurant, But I’m Also Chuckling At How He Playfully Trolled His Server

Shaq is absolutely self-aware when it comes to his height. Considering what a recognizable figure he is, he actually had to hide behind trees to thwart the paparazzi. In a viral TikTok video, O’Neal even revealed some of the things he’s too tall to do, like scuba diving or skydiving. Of course, there are clear benefits to his stature, as the NBA Rookie of the Year recipient won championships with the help of his imposing physique.

Even in a world of tall celebrities, Shaq has proved on many occasions that he could tower over many of them. For example, Will Smith always thought his 6-foot-2-inch frame made him very tall until he compared himself to the former Miami Heat player. (Yeah, I’m afraid that wouldn’t even be a close competition.) Even former wrestler Dwayne Johnson’s height couldn’t match O’Neal’s. I think it’s safe to say that the retired NBA center stands above them all.

I, for one, am glad that I now know how Shaquille O’Neal has to be mic'ed up. While it may be a small detail on the surface, it further humanizes one of the greatest athletes to ever step foot on a basketball court.