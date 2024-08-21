New Jeopardy Video Highlights Ken Jennings' Hilarious Celebrity Impressions, But It's His Harley Quinn For The Win

Since the death of Alex Trebek in 2020 , Jeopardy! will never be the same. However, audiences have really warmed up to Ken Jennings being the game show’s latest host (despite recent rumors of him being possibly replaced ). Not only is Jennings among the biggest Jeopardy winners in history for 70-plus winning games as a contestant, but he also has a knack for showcasing hilarious celebrity impressions as host, and we can't get enough of it.

The official Jeopardy! account shared an awesome compilation of Ken Jennings’ celebrity impressions across his time as a host so far. Check them out:

Sure, Ken Jennings might leave some viewers cringing every once in a while for his presence on the game show, but it’s hard not to love these fun impressions from over the years. Not all of them are necessarily great impressions, but they are all fun and they add a little pizazz to his moments with the contestants. He did everything from Borat to the Wicked Witch in The Wizard of Oz, Daffy the Duck, Jimmy Stewart, Michael Caine and Arnold Schwarzenegger.

I think the one that takes the cake is his Harley Quinn impression. Mostly, because I never would have guessed that Ken Jennings would deliver such a great version of the DC character on the spot with such a straight face. These are all such fun moments from Jeopardy!, and we can't wait to see more.

Audiences think so, too. One user said “How can you not love Ken?!?” in the Instagram comment section while another said they were “ready to hear some more.” Another fan reflected on “how nervous he was in his first few episodes” before becoming as “comfortable” as he is now. The user then shared that they were feeling “really happy” for Jennings and his journey to become the game show’s host.

Ken Jennings got his start on Jeopardy! when he first appeared on the show as a contestant back in 2004, and he became a reigning champion until he lost his 75th game to challenger Nancy Zerg five months after his first appearance. During his streak, he compiled an overall cash winnings of $2.5 million before going on to make a total of $4.3 million over the years on the show. He wrote trivia books and co-hosted his own podcast called Omnibus with John Roderick before earning the position of host full-time. He used to share duties with Mayim Bialik before she left in 2023. He even took on Celebrity Jeopardy as well.

You can look forward to more Jeopardy hosted by Ken Jennings (and his impressions) with the upcoming Season 41 premiering soon. The new season is on the 2024 TV schedule to premiere on September 9, and it will play every weeknight at 7 p.m. Now we’ll be looking out for which impressions Jennings will be showcasing next.