Gotta Love This: An NCIS: Hawai’i Alum Is Returning To CBS About A Year After The Spinoff Was Canceled

As television fans prepare for all the new offerings on the 2025 TV schedule that’ll be popping up this fall, there’s no doubt that things in the business seem to be even more in flux than usual. Though there are already a number of shows which have been canceled in 2025 , it’s almost certain that some are still dealing with the loss of series that got the axe in 2024 , like NCIS: Hawai’i. However, some good news on that front is that a star of that dearly departed show is now beading back to TV for the CBS 2025-2026 schedule .

Which NCIS: Hawai’i Star Is Heading Back To CBS Soon And On What Show?

Last year’s cancellation of NCIS: Hawai’i was a major shock to fans, the cast and crew of the franchise series, which only made it through its third season (and ended on a cliffhanger). I’m sure many who watched are still longing to head back to the now-abandoned Hawaiian set , but those who were involved with the drama have had to move on, and Deadline has reported that Hawai’i star Noah Mills has landed a recurring role on the sophomore season of Watson .

(Image credit: CBS)

The second season of the medical procedural (which sees Morris Chestnut’s Dr. Watson solving medical mysteries with a team at his clinic in Pittsburgh) will have Mills (who portrayed Special Agent Jesse Boone on Hawai’i) step in as former Silicon Valley denizen Beck Wythe. After destroying his career in the tech capital, he comes back to his hometown, and ends up bonding with Ingrid while they both attend a therapy group for people with Cluster B personality disorders. However, this new relationship is either “exactly what they need to rebuild their lives” or “the latest dangerous indulgence for both.”

Well, color me intrigued! Seeing as how Beck and Ingrid share a condition that led to him wrecking his promising career as she nearly did the same, I can certainly see how they would find lots of commonalities. Unfortunately, it sounds like that common ground won’t exactly lead to rainbows, kittens, and some kind of emotionally balanced happily ever after. I’m guessing we won’t hear Mills extol the virtues of “clean livin’” during his time as Beck!

Even though we’ve been promised that Moriarty’s despicable physical presence won’t be a problem on Watson going forward, I’m already concerned about Beck and him maybe being some sort of safety net sent to screw with Watson’s team in Moriarty’s place. But, with Sherlock apparently back from the dead this season, it’s really anybody’s guess about where and how dangerous outside influences could begin to lead our fave doc-tectives astray, so we’ll all just have to tune in this fall.