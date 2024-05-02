The New Office Series: Everything We Know About Greg Daniels' Comedy Show

It has been nearly 20 years since Greg Daniels brought the U.S. version of The Office to NBC and changed the face of the American network comedy in the process. Over the course of nine seasons and 200 episodes, the series -- a U.S. remake of a popular British series from Ricky Gervais -- introduced some of the most beloved characters, countless outrageous and crafty pranks , and some surprisingly tender moments from the likes of Michael Scott and the rest of the Dunder Mifflin Scranton branch. And now, Daniels is working on a way to bring the show back, but in a different way than you’d expect .

This new project, which is reportedly not going to be a reboot, is currently in development, and there are a few things we know so far...

Considering production hasn’t started and we've only just begun to hear reports about casting (more on that in a bit), it's unlikely that we'll see this new version of The Office at any point on the fall 2024 TV schedule . However, with the 20th anniversary of the U.S. version of The Office being in March 2025, it wouldn’t be all that surprising if the show aims to premiere around that time or at any point early next year.

We'll be sure to update this if and when we hear word that the project is moving forward.

Sabrina Impacciatore And Domhnall Gleeson Will Reportedly Lead The Office Cast

Though we don’t yet know who they will be playing on The Office, we do know that Sabrina Impacciatore and Domhnall Gleeson will reportedly be leading the show if it is picked up. In April 2024, Variety reported word from their sources that the decorated actors would be two roles in what would be an ensemble cast, which is to be expected based on the setup for previous versions of the show.

Most will remember Impacciatore from her turn as fan-favorite Valentina on The White Lotus Season 2, a performance that earned her a Primetime Emmy nomination in 2022, but she had a long history in comedy before the hit HBO series. Over the years, she’s appeared on shows like Disokkupati, Le ragioni del cuore, and L'ispettore Coliandro. The Italian actress and comedian could find her next U.S. hit with The Office.

Gleeson, who has a long track record of great movies like About Time, Ex Machina, and the Star Wars sequel trilogy, is just as experienced when it comes to small-screen projects. From sketch comedy shows like Your Bad Self to HBO’s White House Plumbers and so much more, Gleeson has done quite well by following in his father, Brendan Gleeson's footsteps .

The New Office Show Won't Be A Reboot And Is Set In The Same Universe As Dunder Mifflin

If this new version of The Office is greenlit, it won't simply be a reboot of the classic series. Instead, it will be set in a new workplace with new characters that live in the same world as the beloved mockumentary series, per Deadline. The outlet went on to point out that this next iteration could follow a documentary crew covering a different subject, which would give it the same vibe as The Office.

Again, details about the story and setting of the show, which is still in development, are next to none at the time of this writing, so it’s hard to say how this version of The Office will compare to the previous series, but this ambiguity does give fans a chance to speculate and come up with some great ideas for another great fake business from a TV show.

While there’s always the chance of characters from the original U.S. version of The Office making a brief cameo in the new iteration (Ricky Gervais’ David Brent had a run-in with Steve Carell’s Michael Scott in Season 7), at least one longtime cast member has said they haven’t been approached about appearing in the planned new show.

When speaking with People in April 2024, Jenna Fischer, who played Pam Beasley for the entire duration of the NBC comedy series, had this to say about being involved with the project:

No, I have not been approached. There is a spinoff in the works. Greg Daniels and Michael Koman are working on it. I don't know a lot of details, but I'm not involved. I haven't been approached about it.

At the time of this writing, Fischer is the only member of The Office cast who has publicly addressed the subject of their potential involvement, or lack thereof, with the new project.

The New Office Show Is Being Developed By Greg Daniels And Nathan For You’s Michael Koman

Greg Daniels was the main developer of the American version of The Office nearly 20 years ago, and he is once again running things with the new iteration. However, the man behind shows like King of the Hill, Parks and Recreation, and Upload isn’t on his own for his next venture, as Nathan For You’s Michael Koman is co-developing the series.

According to Deadline , the pair have been working on the project together in the early planning stages, and Koman will have a co-creator credit by the time everything is said and done. In addition to working with Nathan Fielder on his landmark docu-reality series, Koman has also written for Late Night with Conan O’Brien and MadTV.

Greg Daniels Put Together A Writers Room In January 2024

Work on this next version of The Office properly got started in January 2024, when Greg Daniels assembled a writers room. According to Deadline , Daniels was putting together a group of his most trusted writers to help him explore various ideas for the new iteration of the series. Outside of Michael Koman, who is co-creating the series with Daniels, no other names have been made public, but expect that to change.

How Will We Be Able To Watch The New Office Show

With this latest version of The Office in development at Universal Television, the show is most likely to land on NBC and Peacock if it ends up happening. Nothing has been said about it being exclusive to those with a Peacock subscription, it’s hard to imagine NBC not wanting the next iteration of one of its most popular shows to be on the main network in addition to the streaming service if everything works out.

This is one of the main aspects of the show we’ll have to monitor in the coming weeks and months as more is disclosed about the next chapter in The Office and its growing universe.

There are still a lot of things we don’t know about Greg Daniels' plans to expand The Office, but we should know more as the series’ development progresses. Until then, it’s never a bad idea to revisit some of the best episodes of The Office all these years later.