I Am So Stoked Scrubs Is Coming Back. Here's Everything I've Found About The Series' Return

As someone who came of age during Scrubs’ original run (it premiered the fall of my eighth grade year), I’ve long considered it not only a great medical show , but also one of the best sitcoms of all time . The Zach Braff-led series ended its run more than a decade ago, and over the years I’ve revisited the best episodes , looked back on some of the best celebrity cameos , and thought long and hard about Sacred Heart Hospital. Well, now it looks like I’m going back because Scrubs is getting a reboot of sorts.

Though the Scrubs reboot premiere date, full cast and other key details have not yet been revealed by creator Bill Lawrence ahead of the ABC show’s return, I have found some incredible information about everything that’s going on behind the scenes. Come with me as I break it all down and get all kinds of excited for the return of one of my favorite shows…

When Will The Scrubs Reboot Premiere?

With details about the Scrubs reboot only just now being made available, longtime fans of the series, or those who found it later on one or two of the best streaming services , will likely be waiting a while to see what’s next for the medical staff and patients at Sacred Heart Hospital. As of the time of this writing, ABC hasn’t commented on a premiere date or any release plans.

That said, it’s unlikely that we'll see Scrubs anywhere on the 2025 TV schedule . I wouldn’t be surprised if it premieres at some point in early-to-mid 2026, but I doubt we’ll be watching new episodes this fall.

Who's Coming Back For The Scrubs Reboot?

The Scrubs cast has always been a tight-knit group; one that will make appearances together on shows like Cougar Town, lead multiple commercial campaigns , and post pics of themselves just hanging out . That said, it wouldn’t be all that surprising if the surviving actors ( RIP, Sam Lloyd ) all returned for the upcoming reboot/revival series. Here’s what we know so far…

Zach Braff will be leading the cast as Dr. John "JD" Dorian

Dr. John “J.D.” Dorian will be daydreaming through his shifts once again now that Zach Braff is returning to Scrubs more than 15 years after last playing the beloved doctor. In May 2025, Deadline reported that Braff, who became a big star in the early 2000s thanks to his portrayal of J.D., would be reprising his most famous role for the upcoming reboot following a lengthy negotiation process that included discussions over money and shooting locations.

Now that everything has been worked out, Braff, who worked with Scrubs creator Bill Lawrence and gave a scene-stealing performance on Bad Monkey back in 2024, will be returning to Sacred Heart and picking up where he left off. Who will be joining him is not yet known at this time.

Other Cast Members Believed To Be Returning

Though none of the Scrubs alums have been confirmed for the new iteration, Donald Faison, who played Dr. Christopher Turk for the entirety of the original run, assured NBC Insider in February 2024 that the project was going to happen. Not only that, but Faison, who’s real-life BFFs with Zach Braff, made it seem like he and other cast members would be coming back.

It’s hard to imagine watching Scrubs and Turk not running around with J.D. as they get into all kinds of mischief or take part in the occasional emotional episode. The same goes for Sarah Chalke (Dr. Elliot Reid), John C. McGinley (Dr. Perry Cox), Judy Reyes (Carla Espinosa), Ken Jenkins (Dr. Bob Kelso) and Neil Flynn (Janitor). But we shall see…

What Will The Scrubs Reboot Be About?

One of the big questions I had upon hearing that Bill Lawrence was bringing Scrubs back to life revolved around its setup: will it be a reboot or a revival of the original series? Well, the Ted Lasso and Shrinking creator told Deadline in October 2024 that it won’t be one or the other, but instead a combination of the two , stating:

We’ve been talking about a lot, and I think the only real reason to do it is a combo. A: people wanting to see what the world of medicine was like for the people they love, which is part of any successful reboot. But B: I think that show always worked because you get to see young people dropped into the world of medicine, knowing young people that go there are super idealistic and are doing it because it’s a calling. There’s no cliché ‘rich doctors playing golf’ — that’s not what it is anymore. So I think that, no matter what it is, it would be a giant mistake not to do as a combo of those two things.

While this doesn’t answer a lot of questions about what the new version of Scrubs will be about, it does make me excited to see how the creative team will weave together a show that could have something for everyone.

Series Creator Bill Lawrence Will Not Be Writing Or Showrunning Scrubs, But Is Involved

Though Bill Lawrence, who will defend the Scrubs reboot to anyone and everyone , won’t be writing the series revival or serving as showrunner (this guy is super busy with the Ted Lasso Season 4 and the upcoming new season of Shrinking ), he will be heavily involved with the project.

According to Deadline , the prolific TV producer will serve as an executive producer for the medical dramedy series once again. However, no one has been named when it comes to who’ll be running the day-to-day operations once things get rolling. Expect to know more about this soon…

There Has Been Talk Of A Scrubs Reboot Since At Least 2022

When I was looking around for information about the Scrubs revival series, I came across an article from The Hollywood Reporter covering the ATX TV Festival in June 2022, where members of the Scrubs cast – Zach Braff, Donald Faison, Sarah Chalke, John C. McGinley, Judy Reyes and Neil Flynn – had a little mini reunion on stage to share memories from the show. During the panel, Bill Lawrence said something to the effect of “We’re gonna do it” in reference to a reboot series, though nothing was officially in the works at the time.

That statement would kick off a multi-year process of getting one of the most beloved shows of the 2000s back on TV once again, and it looks like it’s finally going to happen this time.

How To Watch The Original Scrubs Series Online

If you’re trying to relive the glory days of Scrubs before the reboot comes around, you’re in luck because it’s never been easier to watch the series from start to finish. You can check out all nine seasons with both a Hulu subscription and a Peacock subscription at the time of this writing.

I’m going to be following the development of Scrubs’ return and updating this guide as soon as new information becomes available, so make sure to come back and see what’s changed in the coming weeks and months.