New TV Shows Delayed Until Next Season As Actors Strike Ends, But What About One Chicago, Grey's Anatomy And More Returning Series?

TV fans can finally celebrate as the fall season continues to drag on without the biggest shows airing any new episodes. After the WGA writers strike came to an end in late September following nearly 150 days, SAG-AFTRA has reached a tentative deal with the AMPTP to end the actors strike after nearly 120 days. That's great news for viewers who have been waiting for any updates on when to expect their favorite shows, but it also comes too late for some series to arrive at all in the 2023-2024 season. The future is much brighter for returning shows like Grey's Anatomy, CSI: Vegas, the Law & Orders, the One Chicago trio, and more, however!

New Series Delayed To 2024-2025

While the 2023 TV season still has nearly two months left, that's just not enough time for the planned new shows to make their network TV debuts before the end of the year. According to Deadline, networks aren't banking on those new series being ready for a midseason or spring premiere even as the SAG-AFTRA strike ends. Projects across ABC, CBS, Fox, and NBC have all been pushed back for the next TV season, presumably with fall 2024 as the earliest possible premiere window.

These freshman shows are said to include ABC's High Potential, starring It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia's Kaitlin Olson; NBC's St. Denis Medical sitcom, starring Wendi McLendon-Covey in her first major post-The Goldbergs role, and medical drama Dr. Wolf, starring Zachary Quinto; Fox's medical drama Doc and lifeguard drama Rescue: Hi-Surf; and CBS' drama Matlock (starring Kathy Bates after getting the greenlight back in May) and comedy Poppa's House, featuring the father-son duo of Damon Wayans and Damon Wayans Jr.

It's certainly good news that these shows are being pushed back to the 2024-2025 TV season instead of axed outright, particularly when series like The Good Lawyer and The Rookie: Feds have been waiting since the spring for word of whether they'd be renewed or cancelled. It's also not shocking, given that new projects are expected to take longer than returning series to be ready to start filming.

So, with some news about the fates of new shows, what about returning favorites? Here's what we know so far.

Shows Returning In 2023-2024

While the WGA strike ending in late September could have meant network TV hits making serious progress before the end of the year if SAG-AFTRA struck a deal shortly thereafter, the actors strike ending in early November could mean that fans will be waiting until midseason for any new episodes. According to Deadline, hopes at the end of the WGA strike were that shows could still produce seasons of 13-15 episodes, but that number has dropped in the weeks since.

The outlet reports that the updated "sweet spot" for networks to salvage the 2023-2024 TV season is at least ten episodes, as fewer than ten could increase the cost of a show too much. ABC's Grey's Anatomy is said to be one of the major series with a goal of ten episodes, with CBS' CSI: Vegas aiming for the same number. The nine shows of Wolf Entertainment – spread across the Law & Order, One Chicago, and FBI franchises – are reportedly aiming for 13 episodes. Other series are said to be targeting 10-13.

There is no word at this point about when the returning hits will actually debut in the 2023-2024 TV season, but returning shows need 3-6 weeks for pre-production and prep before filming can even start, and the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday would mean a break. The SAG-AFTRA strike being resolved in early November could mean some shows begin filming before the end of the month or early December, which in turn could mean 13-episode seasons for some. A January start to filming could feasibly work for 10-episode seasons. As it stands, new episodes reportedly aren't likely before mid-February to early March.

Of course, a lot could change in the coming days and weeks as the entertainment industry can start moving forward again. For now, TV fans can just hope for the best (as quickly as possible) now that deals have been struck... and hit up reruns of our favorites on streaming services.