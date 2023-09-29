How Long Will It Actually Take To Get New Law And Order Episodes After The End Of The Writers Strike?

The WGA writers strike that prevented production from starting for network television's biggest fall shows has come to an end after nearly 150 days. While the SAG-AFTRA actors strike is ongoing, writing can begin to bring shows like the three Law & Order series back to TV before the end of the 2023-2024 TV season. But how much longer will the wait actually be? Unfortunately, the long hiatus since the spring finales isn't ending just yet.

The strike ending in late September means that the major broadcast networks – ABC, CBS, Fox, and Law & Order's home network of NBC – should be able to get some episodes finished in time for a midseason premiere. According to Deadline, network executives expect that fans can hope for dramas to get started in eight to ten weeks. Comedies could be back sooner, with six to eight weeks of further wait expected, but midseason appears to be the most likely return for both genres.

Executives are apparently in agreement that these dramas could be back by early or mid-March, which... sounds very far off at this point, especially if the assumption is writers getting back to work in early October. The prediction for March is generally for shows that don't require an abundance of special effects, which would prolong post-production.

Examples of these shows include One Chicago, which is NBC's other long-running multi-show franchise in addition to Law & Order, Law & Order: SVU, and Law & Order: Organized Crime. In fact, NBC recently revealed how One Chicago will still have a presence in the fall without new episodes. Examples from other networks are said to include NCIS on CBS, The Cleaning Lady on Fox, and The Rookie on ABC, even as fans wait on word of whether The Rookie: Feds will return at all for Season 2.

Network execs seeing different possible times for when filming can begin again, according to Deadline. To hit the March premiere, shooting could begin near Thanksgiving, possibly lasting for six rather than five days per week and reducing the length of the usual holiday break. Otherwise, shooting may not begin until early in the new year. A lot depends on when SAG-AFTRA and AMPTP strike a deal. Interestingly, Law & Order: Organized Crime's return might not be much later than originally planned, as Season 4 was already being held for midseason 2024 while L&O and SVU were intended for fall 2023.

Fans also might be concerned that the late production starts could mean seasons that run much shorter than usual, given that the 2023 TV schedule is light on scripted dramas and comedies. While TV seasons on streaming services are known to run for six - eight episodes, marketing costs and international distribution deals mean that network shows can't actually make such drastic cuts to their episode orders. It's also possible that episodes could be ordered and carried over to the fall 2024 season.

Former Law & Order: SVU showrunner Warren Leight shared his thoughts on whether the 2023-2024 TV season could be salvaged on X (formerly Twitter), suggesting that there was still a chance for a 13-episode TV season, as long as the WGA strike concluded by the end of September and SAG-AFTRA's concluded by the end of October.

According to Leight, a reduced episode count from the usual 20+ and a shortened holiday break could allow "5 eps shot before the new year. It would then be possible to shoot 8 more before late April." He then clarified that he was referring to shows like Law & Order, as well as Blue Bloods and One Chicago. Like One Chicago, CBS' Blue Bloods is airing repeats in a creative way this fall.

NBC is scheduled to continue airing reruns of SVU on Thursdays over the coming weeks. As the wait continues for an official premiere date for the franchise to return, you can find the most recent seasons of all three Law & Order shows streaming with a Peacock Premium subscription.