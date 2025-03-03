Nick Offerman And John Lithgow Aren't Hosting The Oscars But They're Still Running Away With The Show

The 2025 Oscar nominees are becoming living history, as the 97th Academy Awards are currently underway. In a similar manner, Conan O’Brien’s first hosting gig during this golden spectacle is making quite the mark through his unique brand of comedy. However, while the late night vet may be the master of ceremonies, fellow NBC graduates Nick Offerman and John Lithgow have owned their own pieces of the night with their deadpan wit.

John Lithgow Balanced Classic Comedic Timing With Gen Z Slang

As highlighted earlier tonight in our Oscars 2025 live blog, Mr. Lithgow was on hand to present the award for Best Costume Design. A well deserved win for Tazewell on behalf of Wicked’s flashy threads, the gag that showed off the category came with star Bowen Yang showing up in his own duds from Shiz University.

Taken aback, Yang's comedic ire was mostly focused on the Harry Potter series' newly cast Dumbledore, saying that their recent “bestie” status was off the table. However, as John Lithgow was also the star of the offbeat sitcom 3rd Rock from the Sun, his comedy chops are like a skeleton key for both subtle and over the top laughs.

Playing towards the former field, Lithgow’s reinforcement of the “cringe” in the moment was expertly delivered for all Hulu subscription holders and broadcast viewers to enjoy. And his talents were also aimed at costume designer Lisy Christl, whose work on Conclave was, according to the actor himself, "so roomy and forgiving, going for seconds was never a problem."

Not to mention, Conan's threat of John Lithgow's "not angry, but slightly disappointed" face cutting off long speeches was another moment of joy. Even without saying a word, the award winning talent was able to give the show a huge boost in such an early inning. Speaking of "words," it's time to give it up for tonight's narrator!

(Image credit: ABC/AMPAS)

Nick Offerman’s Narration Shenanigans Have Kept The Night Moving

If Oscar host Conan O’Brien was to name an official co-conspirator for the evening’s shenanigans, it wouldn’t be the usual suspect Andy Richter. It would be, without question, the man I consider the physical voice of the United States - Nick Offerman.

Not too long after John Lithgow’s moment in the spotlight, the Last of Us heartbreaker/Emmy nominee engaged in a joke that poked fun at the very real subject of Oscar night pressure. Seeing as the butt of the joke was O’Brien himself, the authority of Parks and Rec’s resident problem child made an obvious joke something truly awesome.

(Image credit: Hulu)

A thread has presented itself throughout the 97th Academy Awards’ moments of comedy, and that’s upstaging the host. We also saw this during Conan O’Brien’s Oscars opening , in which SNL vet and friend Adam Sandler got to steal the spotlight. If this was a typical Oscar night, that’d sound like a slight.

However, knowing O’Brien’s schtick, and his own SNL background, that sounds like everything is going as planned. So keeping an eye and ear out for that sort of sanctioned buffoonery is going to be a true treat, as I can’t wait to see what happens next, and who gets to be part of the hilarity.