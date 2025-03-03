I Had Fun With Conan O'Brien's Oscars Opener, But I Think We Can Agree Adam Sandler Stole The Show
Just Adam Sandler doing Adam Sandler-type things.
Last year was great for movies, and there were a great number released worthy of awards and recognition... and yet, my most anticipated aspect of the 2025 Oscars has been excitement for Conan O'Brien. I have been a fan of his work for decades, and being the host of the Academy Awards is a terrific gig for him. That in mind, it was not a surprise at all that I very much enjoyed his monologue to open the event... but I definitely was surprised that Adam Sandler managed to upstage him and steal the show.
After a terrific recorded intro parodying The Substance (CinemaBlend's favorite film of 2024), Conan O'Brien began the Oscars with some sharp material poking fun an nominees and nominated titles – joking that nobody knows what Dune: Part Two is about and that a record for most F-bombs would have been set by Anora if not for those screamed by Karla Sofía Gascón's publicist. But the set really piqued when the host made a point about the Academy Awards being a classy affair with a very strict dress code. He then pointed directly ay Adam Sandler in the audience, who was dressed in a blue sweatshirt and basketball shorts:
O'Brien and Sandler then proceeded to get in a fake fight – with the latter claiming that nobody cared about his outfit prior to him getting the spotlight shined on him. This "conflict" then reached it's conclusion with Sandler storming out of the auditorium and telling everyone that they can meet up with him later for a midnight pickup basketball game.
I doubt he will, but I am keeping fingers crossed that Adam Sandler lives up to his promise and shows up for a game of hoops in the middle of the night in Los Angeles once all of the Oscars parties are done.
It's always great to see Adam Sandler get stirred into a lather (it has been comedy gold since the 1990s), but there were a number of wonderful highlights from the Oscars opener with energy that any fans of classic Conan bits should recognize. For example, it was amazing to see him get John Lithgow in on a joke: if award recipients go long in their acceptance speeches, they won't get played off the stage by music, but instead will earn the extreme disappointment of the Conclave star:
Also very enjoyable was Conan's threat of exposing early headshots that stars in the audience might not want to be publicized. He made a point of backing up his threat by making a Guns n' Roses joke at Guy Pearce's expense:
That being said, his shot at Zoe Sandaña did not quite work. While the host's goal was to try and make the Emilia Perez star feel silly, he instead just proved that she hasn't aged in decades:
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Hopefully the rest of the Academy Awards broadcast will be just as fun as how it began, and be sure to stay tuned here on CinemaBlend throughout the night for all of our coverage of the event. As I write this, the show is still airing, and you can watch the Oscars on ABC and stream it through various online services.
Eric Eisenberg is the Assistant Managing Editor at CinemaBlend. After graduating Boston University and earning a bachelor’s degree in journalism, he took a part-time job as a staff writer for CinemaBlend, and after six months was offered the opportunity to move to Los Angeles and take on a newly created West Coast Editor position. Over a decade later, he's continuing to advance his interests and expertise. In addition to conducting filmmaker interviews and contributing to the news and feature content of the site, Eric also oversees the Movie Reviews section, writes the the weekend box office report (published Sundays), and is the site's resident Stephen King expert. He has two King-related columns.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Oscars 2025 Live Blog: I'm Talking Winners, Speeches, Fashion And More
Ariana Grande's Glinda-fied Oscars Dress And Cynthia Erivo's Deep Green Gown Defy Gravity And Pay Homage To Wicked In The Best Way