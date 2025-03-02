Oscars 2025 Live Blog: I'm Talking Winners, Speeches, Fashion And More
Have some Oscars laughs and gasps with CinemaBlend!
One of the most prestigious entertainment events in 2025 TV, the 97th Academy Awards have finally arrived with all of the luxurious glitz and glamour that’s expected from Hollywood’s biggest night. The majority of this year’s Oscar nominees have walked the red carpet ahead of the ceremony, with plenty of fashion highs, lows and in-betweens to go along with the awards themselves culminating in seeing which Best Picture nominee will win the final trophy.
We’re live-blogging the night’s highs, lows and in-betweens when it comes to those fashion choices, the big winners and their speeches, the snubs and reactions, and of course, the Conan O’Brien of it all.
CINEMABLEND'S 2025 OSCARS LIVE BLOG
Die Another Day star Halle Berry took the stage to pay tribute to Barbara and Michael Broccoli family for their many years of spearheading the James Bond franchise, though that relationship came to an end when the family transferred the rights over to Amazon MGM.
Fans weren't only treated to a series of clips from past Bond films, though those were obviously also shown. No stranger to dancing, The Substance co-star Margaret Qualley took the stage with a number of tuxedo-wearing Bond-abees for a choreographed number.
Then Thai superstar Lisa came out in a different outfit from her tux-dress for a lively performance of "Live and Let Die."
But holy shit, Doja Cat's "Diamonds Are Forever" dress...
And it turns out if you can't get Adele on the stage to sing her Oscar-winning theme for "Skyfall," then bringing in UK singer/songwriter Raye is a more-than-suitable substitute. She killed it, right down to that final high note.
I'm not even much of a Bond fanatic, and I'll probably give each of these performances a re-listen in the coming days.
AWARD #7: Makeup and Hairstyling - Pierre-Olivier Persin, Stéphanie Guillon and Marilyne Scarselli (The Substance)
Gotta love seeing Demi Moore looking not just stunning, but also loving and appreciative as Pierre-Olivier Persin gave his thank-you speech.
Conan O'Brien slayed me for announcing Scarlett Johansson and June Squibb to the stage as "My hall passes," and then dubbed them Scar-Jo and Ju-Squoo.
AWARD #6: Adapted Screenplay - Peter Straughan (Conclave)
Peter Straughan's speech was a nice one, and without any satirical jokes that Conan likely would have written for it. But he did call out his daughter in a pretty funny way, saying:
AWARD #5: Original Screenplay - Sean Baker (Anora)
Gotta love an award that gets preceded by Nick Offerman poking fun at his former Parks and Rec co-star Amy Poehler.
And props to Sean Baker, who gave thanks to the sex worker community for their influence and impact on crafting the acclaimed film's screenplay.
Lukewarm take: Nick Offerman should be the voiceover guy for most things in the future.
AWARD #4: Costume Design - Paul Tazewell (Wicked)
With this historic win, Paul Tazewell is now the first Black man to win an Oscar for Costume Design, and I think many watching at home probably saw this one coming. His looks even semi-inspired some of the best red carpet looks of the awards season, so three cheers for Tazewell.
The costumer designer definitely shouted out Wicked's dynamic duo in his speech, saying:
Less importantly, and more comedically: Lily Rose-Depp, John Lithgow, Connie Nielsen, Elle Fanning, and Bowen Yang took the stage, with Yang humorously missing the memo that they weren’t meant to be dressing up as the characters from their nominated films, and he came decked out as Wicked’s Pfannee. Leading to him declaring Lithgow as the eventual winner for Least Supportive Best Friend.
AWARD #3: Animated Short Film - In the Shadow of the Cypress
Iranian co-directors Shirin Sohani and Hossein Molayemi took the stage for a slightly chaotic speech due to both language barriers and what seems like it might have been a stressful afternoon. According to Molayemi:
Sounds like the kind of thing that would happen to me. Although "directing an Oscar-winning short film" does not sound like me at all.
AWARD #2: Animated Feature Film - Flow
To preface this, presenters Andrew Garfield and Goldie Hawn were pretty adorable together before announcing the noms and winner. There are ways that Garfield's praise could have come across as weirdly scripted or sleazy, but it was very sweet.
Director and co-writer Gints Zilbalodis took the stage with co-writer Matīss Kaža and producers Ron Dyens and Gregory Zalcman, noting that the adult-skewing animated film was the first Latvian film to win an Academy Award. As Zilbalodis put it:
AWARD #1: ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE - Kieran Culkin (A Real Pain)
Kieran Culkin got the first bleeped speech of the night with this one after calling out former Succession co-star Jeremy Strong's performance in The Apprentice, and then cursing again when noting he couldn't curse.
Culkin then dipped into a wild story that called back to referencing a baby-related wager with his wife that came up during his 2024 Emmys speech, and said that bet went a step further at that point, and she said she would have his desired fourth child if he won an Oscar.
And now....
Kieran Culkin's performances literally bring new people into the world. There's no award for that.
CONAN'S OPENING MONOLOGUE: Rating - A+
Starting off with some energetic cries for the still-sat audience to sit down, Conan O'Brien brought out his signature self-deprecation and off-the-cuff demeanor. A sample joke about one of the year's big nominees:
His comment about Timothée Chalamet's yellow suit:
Love that suit. You will not get hit on your bike tonight.
About the Nicole Kidman and Antonio Banderas drama that wasn't nominated, Babygirl:
O'Brien also joked about cutting to John Lithgow looking not angry, but slightly disappointed, if winners' speeches take too long. And anyone who keeps talking will get their early acting headshots shown to audiences. (Chalamet's first headshot was an ultrasound pic. Classic.)
Adam Sandler totally made the opening monologue a winner by popping up in his sweats for a high-decibel appearance that had him also showering Chalamet with praise before he left the auditorium, having been insulted by Conan.
Another musical moment featured Dancing Deadpool, the Sandworm from Dune 2 playing the piano and more. And it ended with him noting that the show was already running four minutes overtime.
I hope this doesn't mean he'll only appear once in the back half of the show.
Yessss to the visual of Conan O'Brien crawling out of Demi Moore's body (and then returning to look for his shoe) in a ridiculous nod to The Substance. I have to hope this will be the case for every film nominated this year.
OPENING PERFORMANCE: Instead of having host Conan O'Brien kick off this year's Oscars with the usual batch of laughs, viewers got to witness a show-stopping pair of standalone performances from Wicked co-stars Ariana Grande ("Somewhere Over the Rainbow") and Cynthia Erivo (The Wiz's "Home") before they paired up on "Defying Gravity" and got everyone in the building on their feet. How can they go anywhere but downhill from here?
Jeremy Strong talking to Jesse Palmer felt like both sides of the entertainment spectrum awkwardly trying to get past each other down a narrow grocery store aisle.
But we survived, and just in time for the show to start!
Sing Sing Colman Domingo is one of several celebs making the red trend work spendidly at this year's Oscars, having worked with stylist Alessandro Michele for a custom Valentino suit that makes the already stylish celeb that much more vibrant amidst his colleagues and competitors.
Zoe Saldaña looks great in her dark-red custom Saint Laurent dress, but something she noted during her red carpet interview might make Emilia Pérez's Golden Globes wins seem suspish:
Shots not really fired.
Severance EP and frequent director Ben Stiller paying tribute to Gene Hackman on the red carpet:
For those wondering, Wes Anderson's The Royal Tenenbaums was the movie they co-starred in together.
Amy Poehler’s advice to her friend and Oscars host Conan O’Brien:
Time will tell whether or not he successfully alters his height for the evening and/or makes any foot-related outfit decisions.
Welcome, welcome! ABC’s official Oscars Red Carpet special is now underway, but before we get into all that, here are a few highlights that were witnessed during E!’s build-up to tonight’s ceremony.
- Both Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande look amazing in their Wicked-honoring dresses — Erivo in Louis Vuitton and Grande in Schiaparelli Couture — and Erivo deserves to win the EGOT for her dress alone. But as our sister site Marie Claire points out, Grande’s dress (crafted in part with stylist Mimi Cuttrell) features a bubble-inspired sheer skirt that boasts around 190,000 crystals.
- Whoopi Goldberg's dress from Christian Siriano is shimmery Old Hollywood glam in all the ways, similar to Selena Gomez's classic and classy look (from Ralph Loren) is paying homage to Sophia Loren, with 16,000 glass droplets and Rosemont crystals affixed to it.
- Speaking of old(er) Hollywood, Whoopi Goldberg also brought up her favorite Oscars memory being when her former co-host Billy Crystal was wheeled out onto the stage dressed as Hannibal Lecter.
- Timothée Chalamet looks kind of like he's cosplaying as the "yellow hat" worn by Curious George's The Man in the Yellow hat, but I say that in the most respectful and positive way possible. His monochromatic look is somehow both stylish and comfortable-looking, and just makes me want to slow down in traffic for some reason.
- Loving the women-in-suits looks from such talents as Lena Waithe and The White Lotus breakout Lisa, though the latter is technically still wearing a dress.
- Doja Cat's cheetah dress from Balmain — inspired by 1950 looks, with millions of sequins on it — apparently took dozens of artists thousands of hours to hand-apply everything on the dress. And the look is a stunner that she'll apparently be changing out of later on in the night. Put it in a museum.
