HBO’s Harry Potter Show Officially Cast John Lithgow As Dumbledore, And His Comments On Taking The Role Are So Heartwarming

It’s been nearly two years since Warner Bros. Discovery announced that a Harry Potter TV series was in the works. Updates on the HBO show have been shared sporadically, but it seems that it’s truly starting to take shape. To that point, it was reported earlier this month that John Lithgow was being eyed for the role of Albus Dumbledore. Now, the actor himself is confirming his casting. That’s exciting enough, but what I really love are the sweet sentiments he shared when confirming his casting.

79-year-old John Lithgow delightfully confirmed his involvement in the upcoming Harry Potter TV show during an interview. While speaking with Screen Rant, he recalled just how he found out he landed the gig, before sharing his feelings about signing on. All in all, one gets the impression that the Oscar-nominated actor is more than ready to don the iconic beard and headmaster robes:

Well, it came as a total surprise to me. I just got the phone call up at the Sundance Film Festival for yet another film, and it was not an easy decision because it's going to define me for the last chapter of my life, I'm afraid. But I'm very excited. Some wonderful people are turning their attention back to Harry Potter. That's why it's been such a hard decision. I'll be about 87 years old at the wrap party, but I've said yes.

The celebrated actor has had quite an illustrious career and remains in high demand. So it’s funny to think that even at this point, he can still be surprised when landing a new job opportunity. What I really appreciate is just how honest he is about feeling somewhat uneasy when it comes to portraying Professor Dumbledore. He also candidly brings up the fact that he’ll be somewhat up in age by the time the series comes to an end. I’ve long been a fan of the Terms of Endearment star, and this lovely sense of openness boosts my admiration.

More on Harry Potter (Image credit: Warner Bros.) One Big Reason The Harry Potter TV Series Is Actually A 'Fantastic' Idea, According To OG Director Chris Columbus

In taking on the role of Dumbledore, John Lithgow is following in the footsteps of three actors. The first is Richard Harris, who played the jovial wizard during the first two chapters of the Harry Potter film saga. Following Harris’ death in 2002, Michael Gambon was tapped as his replacement, and he received praise while portraying the powerful wizard during five of the six subsequent films. And, finally, Jude Law played a younger version of the character in two of the three Fantastic Beasts films. While Lithgow has big shoes to fill, I’m confident he can bring the necessary gravitas to the role.

As showrunner Francesca Gardiner continues to flesh out the cast, fans are surely eager to find out who will be playing the franchise’s core trio of Harry, Hermione Granger and Ron Weasley. To the public’s knowledge, auditions are currently underway, and it was revealed by Gardiner in late 2024 that various child actors auditioned for Potter (about 32,000, specifically). Fans seem open to casting changes, though there seem to be certain characteristics that they want to be retained for these iterations of the Hogwarts students.

It’s very likely that, if all goes according to plan, casting news will continue to come down the pike as the year goes on. The upcoming show is expected to hit the small screen sometime in 2026, so fans will still have to wait a little while for it. For right now, though, I simply remain intrigued by the production and hope that anyone else who is cast possesses the warmth and charm of John Lithgow.

While you wait to see this new take on Dumbledore, stream all eight Harry Potter movies and the Fantastic Beasts films using a Max subscription.